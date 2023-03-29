Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s net worth is still in the millions after she filed for divorce. Michael became Eva’s first husband in 2018, who she had two kids with, but the two have now called time on their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got engaged to the Atlanta-based attorney Michael in December 2017 and tied the knot with him less than a year later. Eva had their firstborn son in April 2018 and another in September 2019.

Even during her marriage to Michael, Eva Marcille who went on to play a ‘Madam’ in a new TV role, stayed motivated when it came to business. In 2019, she launched her own CBD company, CEVAd, despite life being pretty busy as a new mom. So what’s her net worth?

Eva Marcille’s net worth

Eva has a $4 million net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, following her launch to fame on America’s Next Top Model season 3. She won the season and went on to be signed by L.A. Models!

Before being signed at the agency, Eva worked under top managers Benny Medina and Tyra Banks. And she didn’t just stay in modeling but eventually went into acting and even reality TV… Helloooo RHOA.

In 2008, she joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as a young mother named Tyra Hamilton. After a few months, her character, who was planned to be temporary, was so impressive that she was made permanent.

Michael Sterling’s net worth is the same as Eva, at $4 million, which was combined with her before they split. Michael is a partner in the boutique law firm Dreyer Sterling, LLC, which focuses on civil and criminal matters.

RHOA star files for divorce

Eva has filed for divorce from Michael after five years of marriage. They are currently living in a bona fide state of separation after she filed for divorce from the lawyer on March 23, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

The RHOA star continued: “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Eva is currently seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with “care and maintenance” and medical costs. She also wants the court to award her an “equitable division” of their marital assets.

This also goes for her own separate property, while she wants their debt to be “equitably divided.”

Michael and Eva: Timeline

Michael and Eva got married in 2018 and had a five-year marriage before she filed for divorce in 2023. They have two sons together, one of them called Maverick, the birth of whom she launched her CBD company during.

Eva has kids with Michael: four-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., and Maverick Sterling, three. Sterling is also a father figure to Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

