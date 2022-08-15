Eva Marcille ditched RHOA and became a 'Madam' in powerful TV lead role













We first met Eva Marcille back in 2017 when she was introduced to the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a “friend” of the cast members. The actress and model made such an impact on audiences that she was promoted to a series regular for Season 11 the following year.

However, after just two years on the show, she revealed to viewers that she would be leaving in June 2020. Now fans want to know why she decided to leave, and we have the answers. Check it out.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Why did Eva leave RHOA?

We first heard the news of Eva’s exit on June 16, 2020, during an episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Atlanta-based radio program that she joined in January 2020. As well as this she also confirmed the decision via a press statement. According to The Sun, she said:

I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates, and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.

Despite leaving RHOA, Eva has kept busy with other projects. In 2021, she signed on to play a male strip club owner named Marilyn “Madam” DeVille” in BET’s All the Queen’s Men.

View Instagram Post

NeNe Leakes didn’t approve of Eva on the show

Eva became a fan favorite very quickly, and fans were shouting her praises for her candidness and authenticity on the show as a housewife. However, some cast members didn’t seem to agree on this, one of which was NeNe Leakes who stated:

I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know.

These comments were made during an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in March 2020, just a few months before Eva announced she was leaving the show.

View Instagram Post

Fans weren’t happy about her leaving the show

The news came as a shock to fans of RHOA and it’s safe to say that they weren’t happy about it either. Some fans took to Twitter to express how disappointed they felt about Eva’s decision to leave the show and even took it out on the production team. One person said:

I’m upset about Eva not returning to RHOA.

Another stated:

Bring Eva back! Let her show a day in her life of working on a radio show, motherhood, and her take on current political events. I think the editing made her look boring, but her life had layers of reality that #RHOA needs!

