Basketball Wives, star Evelyn Lozada has finally found her perfect match on Peacock’s newest dating show, Queens Court. Let’s find out more about Lozada’s fiance LaVon Lewis, who is he and what is his net worth?

When we found out Lozada wasn’t joining Basketball Wives season 10 we were heartbroken. However, we then received the exciting news that she was featured on a new Peacock show that premiered on March 16, 2023.

Out of her 21 contestants, LaVon was the man for the Basketball Wives star. The duo even took things one step further when they got engaged in December 2022 on her 47th birthday in Los Angeles, California.

Lozada and Lewis will get married this winter, but before they tie the knot, let’s find out more about the stars of the reality tv series.

Evelyn Lozada: Self-Proclaimed Feisty B*tch | Basketball Wives Legends

Who is LaVon Lewis?

LaVon Lewis is a reality TV star who made his debut on Queens Court season 1 which he won.

He is also the founder and president of Connect Branding and Marketing and his net worth is estimated to be $1 million as a result of his business endeavors. Whilst it isn’t quite as much as Evelyn Lozada’s whopping net worth, it’s still pretty jaw-dropping.

After completing his Graphic Design bachelor’s degree from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, he went on to receive his Master’s from the University of North Alabama.

Not only that but he also holds business and graphic design degrees from Dartmouth College and The University of Alabama. Is there anything he can’t do? LaVon has also authored a book titled: “Today is a Great Day for a WOW Image!”

The 42-year-old has one 13-year-old son called Jordan. He recently revealed that once Jordan goes to high school he and Lozada will merge families and live under the same roof.

Evelyn Lozada says the proposal was ‘unexpected’

Not long after Lozada found her perfect suitor on the show, Lewis got down on one knee; which was completely “unexpected.”

Evelyn reportedly revealed that as an “alpha male,” she was becoming irritated by his “sneaky” behavior. At one point she was even questioning “why do I have to pack?” as she found it difficult to just “allow him to do his thing. However, it was all worth it as Lozada shares that the proposal was perfect.

She was blindfolded as she walked into a room full of 20 of her closest friends and family. When she took the blindfold off she saw big ‘marry me’ letters, and rose petals laid across the floor.

Of course, it was her birthday too so they had a butterfly-themed cake that read: “Happy Birthday” on one side while the other side read, “She said, ‘Yes.'”

What was Evelyn Lozada’s wedding ring?

You would have thought Lozada is hard to impress when it comes to finding the perfect ring, as she owns her own sparkling jewelry business. However, Lewis blew her away with his selection as he got down on one knee and proposed to her with a Twila True ring.

Lozada already has a close relationship with the brand as she partnered with Twila True on her BX Glow jewelry line. Evelyn shared that it was the “perfect size and shape” and she is not surprised he did such a good job as he has a “creative mind.”

This is not the only time Lozada has slid a diamond on her ring finger as she was previously married to NFL player Chad Johnson in 2012, they were husband and wife for just 41 days before calling it quits.

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C