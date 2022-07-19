Evelyn Lozada swapped being a Basketball wife for sparkling jewelry business













Since Basketball Wives made its comeback for season 10, there has been a big mix-up with the cast, with only a few of the OG members making a return.

One OG who didn’t come back was Evelyn Lozada, who announced that she had quit the show for good last year, as well as her nemesis Tami Roman, who won’t be making a return either.

Reality Titbit has all the details on why Evelyn left the show as well as details on her impressive jewelry line that she is now focused on. Check it out.

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Why Evelyn left the show

It was uncertain after season nine as to whether the show would return at all after it received mediocre reviews.

However, the network managed to work some magic and revitalise the show for an exciting tenth season, but Evelyn didn’t join the girls.

Evelyn is absent from the cast line up and she made her announcement about not continuing on the show last year when she said that she had left for good.

According to meaww.com, the reality star explained that it was because she felt ready to move onwards and upwards, and open herself up to more opportunities, she explained:

“I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that It’s time for me to open up the universe to other things.”

Evelyn’s jewelry line

Since leaving Basketball Wives, Evelyn has been focusing on her jewelry line and it’s doing very well.

The mother and entrepreneur’s line sells all kinds of jewelry, from earrings and necklaces to body chains and anklets, all made from real gold and silver and for an affordable price.

For example, her signature hoop earrings sell for 46 dollars, and to show how well she is doing, right now they are out of stock.

Evelyn frequently posts about her jewelry line on her Instagram page and fans seem to love it.

View Instagram Post

Fans can’t get enough of her jewels

Anytime the ex-reality TV star posts about her jewels and business, her comment section on Instagram is flooded with support from her followers who can’t get enough. On a picture promoting her new range, one person said:

“Honestly, her jewelry is some of the best I’ve ever brought and it’s all so beautiful.”

Another said:

“I NEED THISSSSSSS. FairPlay she got fire at taste in jewelry.”

You can click here and head over to her website yourself to have a look at Evelyn’s wide range of jewelry.

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK