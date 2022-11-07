









Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star.

The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such as Spider-Man and Dune. Not only that, but the young actress has become a true fashion icon.

After years of being in the spotlight, Zendaya elevated her wardrobe by working with big fashion brands like Valentino, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Versace.

As of 2022, Zendaya’s whopping net worth stands at an estimated $20 million. But how did she go from a Disney star to one of the most influential actresses of today’s generation?

Zendaya’s breakthrough role on Disney

Zendaya was only 14 when she was cast as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. It also featured Bella Thorne who played CeCe Jones.

The show lasted for three seasons, and focused on the story of two teenagers who were fulfilling their dreams of becoming professional dancers. We see the characters land a role as dancers on a local show, Shake It Up, Chicago.

A year before the network announced the end of Shake It Up, Zendaya and Bella coincided for a television film, titled Frenemies.

After she finished her journey as a Disney Star, the actress went on to appear on dancing competitions, such as Dancing With The Stars where she ended up as a runner-up.

From 2015 to 2018, Zendaya returned to Disney Channel for the lead role of an undercover spy, KC Cooper, for the comedy series, KC Undercover.

Moving on in Hollywood

Zendaya left the Disney Channel franchise at the age of 21. Gaining a solid fandom, the actress became more focused on interpreting more mature roles.

Her first big role came in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming and then The Greatest Showman. Both flicks were successful in the box office, and the actress’ fame skyrocketed.

After years of fans speculating how Tom Holland, who interprets Spiderman, and Zendaya were in a relationship, the two announced their romance in 2021. However, they prefer to keep the relationship off-camera, and away from the spotlight.

Her involvement and interpretation as Rue Bennet on HBO’s successful series Euphoria propelled her to new fame heights. In 2021, she joined the star-studded cast in the sci-fi flick Dune as Chani and took on the lead role in the romantic drama, Malcolm & Marie.

‘$300,000 paycheck’ for a seven-minute appearance in Dune

Despite Zendaya’s character, Chani, having little air time compared to other stars in the film, the star reportedly still received a decent paycheck for Dune. Fans claim she’s on screen for a total of seven minutes, despite Zendaya appearing in Dune posters, trailers, and events.

For four days of work, Show Biz Galore reported her salary was $300,000. The reports have not yet been confirmed by the star herself or the production team.

But it’s not the last time fans will see Chani. Zendaya is set to reprise the role in the sequel, which is scheduled to release in 2023.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Zendaya’s representatives for comment.

