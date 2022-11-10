









Sheree Zampino was cast as a ‘friend of’ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Viewers got to know Sheree a little more as she attended parties with Garcelle and slotted right into the group without a hitch. The reality star is no stranger to the Bravo show, as she also appeared as a guest in season four and seasons 10 and 11.

Reality Titbit had the pleasure of catching up with the RHOBH star in 2022. She dished all on her experience of season 12 as well as her other projects including Red Table Talk, her love of oil painting and fashion buying.

Sheree ‘fell in’ to RHOBH cast

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Speaking of her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 this year, Sheree said she had no difficulty in settling into the group of ladies.

She was “pleasantly surprised” at how welcoming the rest of the cast was.

When it came to newbie Diana Jenkins, New Yorker Sheree said she liked her authenticity.

There’s no word on whether Sheree is returning for season 13 but she’d like to be invited – if any Bravo bosses are reading…

In terms of becoming a full-time housewife on the show, Sheree said she’d like to be offered a diamond but she hadn’t yet heard a “peep” about next season.

Sheree added she’s not naive to some of the downsides that could come with going full-time as a cast member on the show, she said: “new levels, new devils” and all that, but still, who wouldn’t want to be offered the diamond?

Sheree Zampino will be back on Red Table Talk

Besides appearing on RHOBH, Sheree Zampino branched out onto some other shows in 2022 and was a guest host on Red Table Talk.

Sheree filled in for Willow Smith on the talk show and sat alongside Gammy Norris and Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of the Facebook Watch show in October.

The mother-of-one has confirmed to Reality Titbit she is set to appear on another Red Table Talk episode.

She said: “We taped another show with some great guys… I was so quiet on the show because I was literally trying to take in everything that they were saying.”

Sheree said that she was “in awe” of the guests on the show, which include Stephan Speaks, Lewis Howes of The School of Greatness podcast and DeVon Franklin.

Sheree added: “That’s my family, so I love being there with them.”

She’s exercising her creative flair

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Sheree is clearly a woman of many talents and when she’s not filming TV shows, she’s pursuing her creative passions.

She runs a fashion boutique called Sheree Elizabeth Boutique and also has a body butter brand called Whoop Ash.

Speaking to Reality Titbit in November 2022, Sheree explained she created the formula for her body butter years ago in her very own kitchen. She even has plans to scale up the brand.

Sheree said: “I fell in love with this white honey that I discovered at my church café.”

After taking a look at spa recipes, Sheree whipped up Whoop Ash as a “little project”. But it later developed it into a business at the end of 2020.

Her fans can also be on the lookout for art pieces from Sheree as she expresses a love for oil painting in 2022, too.

She said that she was going to plan an art show, but then the pandemic took over. Sheree explained: “Ever since I can remember I’ve always been creative, I love to draw, I’m a painter now… I can see myself having an art show.”

Find Sheree on Instagram and keep up with the latest from her at @shereezampino.

