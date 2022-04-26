Explored: Chrishell Stause's Hollywood heart-throb dating history













Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, has been making headlines for a lot of reasons lately but especially since we saw the breakdown of hers and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship during the last episode of season five and this has got fans wondering about who else she has dated in the past.

We all know about her marriage to This Is Us star, Justin Hartley, but aside from him, she has a pretty extensive dating history, including real estate brokers, professional dancers and Hollywood actors.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the five infamous men she has previously dated as well as all the drama involved.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Matthew Morrison

Matthew is known for his iconic role as the music teacher on Glee and the couple began dating when Chrishell was just 25 and had moved to LA. Although the couple got engaged, they never made it down the aisle.

To highlight just how negative the relationship was, during Selling Sunset when talking about Morrison she said:

If I ended up with the person I was with at 25, I would want to kill myself. Chrishell Stause

Graham Bunn

Graham and Chrishell had an on and off relationship for a while shortly after Morrison. Graham was a pro basketball player and went on to appear on The Bachelorette.

He said the reason he joined The Bachelorette was that he thought Chrishell was being considered and he wanted to try and win her back. Their relationship appears to be one of her strongest with Graham saying:

When I met Chrishell and fell in love. I was like, ‘This is the most adult relationship I’ve ever been in’ … even now. Graham Bunn

Justin Hartley

We all know about this one, Chrsihell was married to Hartley but he filed for divorce from her in 2019. The reality TV star spoke a lot about the divorce during season three where she shocked the world when she announced that he told her about the divorce via text.

The couple dated for four years and got married in 2017. They were only married for two years before eventually getting divorced.

Keo Motsepe

After she appeared on Dancing With The Stars, Chrishell began dating the professional dancer Keo Motsepe, who was her partner, Gleb’s, best friend.

The two began to hang out together and quickly started dating. The relationship only lasted three months and Chrishell had no issues telling the world about their breakup, labelling him a “liar.”

Jason Oppenheim

The most recent relationship between the stars was with her boss and realtor, Jason Oppenheim. They dated for six months from July to December in 2021and broke up due to their differences in opinions to do with children.

They told the world about the breakup via Instagram but used an adorable message that highlighted how the pair still were friends and had lots of respect for each other.

