EXPLORED: Lizzo’s journey to fame and fortune













Everybody has heard of the music sensation Lizzo, and if you dont listen to her music, you’ll defiantly know who she is. The gospel singer has soared to fame over the last few years through her sensational music abilities combined with her hard work and determination for success.

It’s no wonder she became one of the most famous female singers of the 21st century as her music is very catchy, self assured and all about women empowerment. The musician managed to hook fans with her impressive lyricism and gospel riffs.

Lizzo describes her music as “church with twerk” and now fans want to know exactly how she got to where she is today. Keep reading to explore the pinnacle moment that brought her to success as well as her childhood and roots in gospel music.

When was Lizzo’s breakthrough?

The breakthrough in her career came when she moved from Houston to Minneapolis to work on her music. Here she worked and collaborated with producers Lazer Beak and Gayngs’ Ryal Olson to work on her first album, Lizzobangers.

Her timing couldn’t have been more perfect as she began working with Beak just as he was looking for a “change of pace” for his Doomtre production company, and this change of pace was going to be Lizzo.

The star was instantly signed and Beak began working on her demos with her, he produced, edited and layered all 15 of her tracks whilst making sure to stay true to Lizzo’s gospel and soulful roots.

The end result was incredible and the album perfectly balanced Lizzo’s musical influences with her unqie and versatile vocal abilities. As soon as the album was released she shot to fame and less than a year later she was working with the likes of musical royalty such as Prince and other producers like Clean Bandit.

Liz of has been rapping since she was 14

Lizzo was born in Detroit but moved to Houston with her family when she was nine. This is where she found her adoration for gospel music and she began to take flute lessons and even played for her schools marching band.

The musician began rapping at 14 after being introudced to more southern music, like Destiny’s Child, who she has noted as the reason she began to write her own music.

At just 14 she formed a girl group with her friends called the Cornrow Clique and here is where she new she wanted to perform forever. Throughout high school she was part of many different groups, some soulful and some more unique like electro-funk.

Lizzo then went to university in Houston to study classical flut perform exercises but she moved to Minneapolis at 20 to work on her music after her dad tragically passed away. Here is where her proper musical career started.

Lizzo has become one of the biggest names in female music

Sinc ever first major album release, Lizzo has released many mrore successful albums like her Coconut Oil EP that featured the hit song Worship and Good as Hell. The album reached 22 on the Billboards Top R&B Album chart.

After this she began touring with some other famous names such as Haim and Florence and The Machine. Lizzo the released her third album in April 2019 that was a huge success. The hit songs from that album where Juice and Tempo with Missy Elliot.

However, one of her al time best songs is one of her most recent, Cuz I Love You peaked at number 6 on the Billboard album chart and then in 2019 due to its success the Truth Hurts album reached number 1 on the Billboard hot 100.

