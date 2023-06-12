Elon Musk appears to target Megan Fox in a Twitter post, where he claims he’s looking for a VP of witchcraft and propaganda. Now fans are going as far as asking whether Megan is a witch as a result.

Transformers actress Megan Fox has come under fire recently for dressing her sons in dresses. After a viral photo of her three sons wearing dresses began circulating on social media, politician Roddy Starbuck called Megan out.

Since then, Megan has posted a photo addressing Starbuck for the online controversy. She claimed he is “exploiting her children’s gender identity” and now Elon Musk has weighed in on how she’s raising her boys.

Elon Musk ‘jokes’ about Megan Fox

Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote a post on June 11 shortly after Megan called out Robby Starbuck for slating her online in regards to how she is dressing her children. He said he’s “looking to hire a VP of witchcraft and propaganda.”

It comes after Megan said that Starbuck had messed with the “wrong witch.” Twitter fans erupted after Elon’s Tweet and immediately turned their heads toward the actress, with one saying, “She is bad at propaganda though.”

Musk replied: “Nobody is perfect.” When Starbuck published his original accusation, the Twitter mogul commented directly with a “!”, suggesting that he is shocked at the controversy.

Fans ask: ‘Is Megan Fox a witch?’

Megan Fox often makes witchcraft claims, with her most recent when she said she was “burned at the stake” before telling Starbuck he “f***ed with the wrong witch.” She has also said she and her fiance MGK drank each other’s blood.

“I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” Fox has explained in a Glamour UK interview. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things.”

She continued: “And so, when I do it [ritual], it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drinks it.’”

Inside the Megan Fox controversy

Robby Starbuck said that he used to live in the same gated community as her, adding that he saw her sons have a breakdown. He described Megan’s relationship with her sons as “pure child abuse” and asked fans to “pray for them.”

He also claimed that two of her children said they were “forced by their mom to wear girls’ clothes.” She screenshotted his post, writing that she “really doesn’t want to give him this attention” before calling him a “clout chaser.”

Megan’s post wrote that he is “exploiting her child’s gender identity,” before adding that she has been “burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like him” many times.

