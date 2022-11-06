Face Off fans 'heartbroken' after reality star Laney Chantal's sudden death











Alaina Chantal Parkhurtstl, best known as Laney Chanal, left fans heartbroken following the news of her sudden death last week. As tributes poured in for the star, her iconic time on Face Off helped jump start her successful special effects and makeup artist career.

After graduating in 2007, she moved from Michigan to Los Angeles to attend Cinema Makeup School, Deadline reported. She then received a certificate in special effects makeup.

Laney joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. Despite her good run in the competition, she voluntarily withdrew and ended in fifth place.

Last year, the 33-year-old made a milestone by becoming the lead makeup artist for one of Lil Nas X’s music videos, which ended up winning the iconic ‘Moon Person’ trophy.

Laney Chantal’s sudden death

View Instagram Post

The tragic news was confirmed by her family, who said she died from an accidental drug overdose.

In a public obituary, Layne’s family wrote a touching letter for the beloved star where they remembered her for many accomplishments “in her short time on earth”.

The message reads: “Alaina put her whole self; body, mind, and soul into her jobs, no matter the size. Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field, and her portfolio blossomed.

“Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime.”

She was only 33.

Tributes pour in for Face Off star

When news of Laney’s death was confirmed, tributes poured in for the makeup artist. Many remembered her for her “beautiful soul.”

One fan wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this! My sister and I have binge-watched Faceoff several times! Prayers to the family and friends!”

Another follower commented: “I always thought she had some of the most unique creations. Rip Laney.”

Other followers took to Twitter to share their reactions, as some shared their experiences working with her.

Syfy reality show Face Off and working with big celebrities

Laney first found fame in 2013 after taking part in SyFy’s network makeup competition series, Face Off. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star previously revealed one of her motives for leaving the competition was because she felt “homesick”.

Laney featured in season five of the popular series.

“I never really wanted the money and the car that badly. That wasn’t my goal. I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do things. As people were leaving, for some reason, I started feeling guilty for being there,” she explained.

Since her voluntary withdrawal from the competition, she has become a well-known personality in the entertainment industry.

Last year, she was the lead makeup artist and created the “Head FX Makeup” for the Video of the Year at MTV Music Awards, which was awarded to Lil Nas X for his hit single, Montero (Call Me by Your Name).

Besides working for the famous singer, Laney also worked with Marilyn Manson and Bella Thorne.

View Instagram Post

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK