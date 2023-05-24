At 76 years old and after an acting career that saw him shoot to worldwide fame, Sylvester Stallone has broken into the world of reality TV alongside his nearest and dearest on his show The Family Stallone. As the brand-new series drops on Paramount+, fans are already asking if season 2 is on the horizon.

Sylvester, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters are the show’s main cast members. However, legends including Dolph Lundgren are also set to star in the series. After appearing in Rocky IV together, Dolph and Sly ended up being friends, however, their relationship took some hits over the years with Dolph “almost knocking out” the Rocky actor once.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

The Family Stallone season 2

On May 24, 2023, just a week after The Family Stallone season 1 dropped on Paramount+, the network has given an announcement on the future of the show.

Paramount has renewed The Family Stallone for a second season, writing that it has been “officially greenlit.”

The series debut broke the network’s record to become the “number one original reality series premiere on the service.”

Sylvester’s series will expand to more countries

Not only has The Family Stallone been renewed for a second season just a week after the first season’s release, but the show is set to air in more countries in future, too.

Paramount Press writes that the series is already airing in the US, Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the UK, Australia, and Italy.

The network adds that there are “further international markets to follow.”

Fans love The Family Stallone

Reality TV fans were super-excited for the release of The Family Stallone on May 17, 2023.

Judging by their comments on Sly’s Instagram posts, fans weren’t disappointed by the series.

One commented: “It looks like being part of the Stallone Family is an absolute blast!!! Sly, you and your family crack me up – so excited for the premiere tomorrow!!!”

Another said: “Amazing reality! Amazing family! Congratulations teacher! Keep punching.”

More simply commented: “Love the show,” on Sly’s posts.

Other fans are hailing the Rambo actor as a “legend,” and an “incredible man.”

