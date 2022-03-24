Famous Courtney Stodden 'aged 16' wedding pics are no more than sad history













Courtney Stodden has been a hot topic in the world of celebrity gossip at the moment after she opened up on her Instagram about her divorce from her husband Doug Hutchison, who she married when she was just 16 years old.

The story has fans’ jaw’s dropping to the floor and we are here to tell you all about it, so keep reading to find out more about Courtney’s young marriage to a man 35 years her senior.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Courtney married her husband at just 16

Courtney was only 16 when she married her now ex-husband, Doug and he was 51 at the time, making him 35 years older than her. Now that their marriage is over, Courtney took to Instagram to reflect on their relationship and shared an intense post describing what she went through and how the actor had left her feeling “belittled and confused.”

I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of. I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10-year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter. Courtney Stodden, Instagram

The post continued to say how she had felt “trapped and manipulated” during the relationship but that she was happy to finally be single.

They met during an acting class

There is an interesting story to how the couple met and it was actually during the time Doug was married to his former wife, Amanda Seller. Courtney was introduced to Doug when she was taking his wife’s acting class and they soon became an item.

At the time they married, Stodden was legally still a minor and her mother had to officially file legal consent in order for them to get married.

The couple faced a lot of backlash for their controversial relationship and during the VH1 series Couples Therapy, the pair went on the show and Doug explained:

I got death threats calling me a paedophile, calling me a pervert. My agent dropped me off, my manager said by marrying Courtney was like taking a gun and shooting my career in the head. Doug Hutchinson, Couples Therapy

Though she is angry Courtney says she will “always love Doug”

Her Instagram post wasn’t only negative as Courtney also made it clear that she will “always love Doug” but will also “always be angry with the nature of the marriage.” She explained:

I’ll always love you, yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. Courtney Stodden, Instagram

The star is now focusing on herself and discovering who she is after she said she always felt that he had his “thumbprint” over her identity.

