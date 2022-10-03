Fan concern as Kylie Jenner is nowhere to be seen at Kourt's Lemme party











The latest business endeavor by Kourtney Kardashian has been the development of vitamin brand Lemme and, aside from it being all over her Instagram page, the brand was the talk of the town as she held a pretty impressive Lemme Land event.

The Kardashians love a themed party, with Stormi World taking over the internet a few years ago. Kourtney showcased her latest career move with an entire event catered to vitamin collab Lemme Land.

The event looked incredible and almost all the Kardashians attended. However, after Kourt shared a compilation of pictures on her Instagram, fans were concerned after noticing Kylie wasn’t there.

Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago

Kourtney celebrates vitamin collab in Lemme Land

Kourtney celebrated the launch of Lemme vitamins via an exciting event called Lemme Land. Almost her entire group of friends and family attended the event. The reality TV star captioned the compilation of pictures:

Adventures in @lemmeland. I am so very grateful for my friends and family who came out to support the launch of @lemme!

The first picture showed the mother of three posing with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe, Kendall and Kim. Other pictures from the night showed her husband Travis covering her in kisses as he supported his wife’s new collab.

The rest of the pictures showed Kourtney laughing and smiling with her friends and sisters. However, one thing that stood out was the fact youngest sister, Kylie, was nowhere to be seen.

Fans concerned as Kylie is nowhere to be seen

Almost all the Kardashian clan were at the Lemme Land event to support Kourtney aside from her youngest sibling, Kylie. Fans flicked through the slide show but expressed their concern in the comments.

One fan wrote: “Where is Kylie? Got the whole clan but no Kylie.” Another said: “What’s going on? Why is Kylie not there?”

A third commented: “Ooooooh, no Kylie? I wonder what’s happened there?” Another penned: “It isn’t an event if Miss Jenner isn’t there.”

Where to buy Lemme vitamins

The brand launched on September 27, 2022, which means fans can get its latest products now.

Its vitamins and supplements are available only on the official Lemme website. To sign up for more details, click on the link here. As per WWD, the products start at $30 (£26).

