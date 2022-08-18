











Kanye West is being slammed online after deciding to display his new Yeezy collection with Gap by placing the items in trash bags. The New York Post reports the haphazard in-store display has been inspired by the homeless.

Since a tweet showing the collection on sale at a clothing store went viral, Kanye has faced criticism for his latest fashion stunt. Reality Titbit has the story.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kanye’s latest collection displayed in trash bags

The viral tweet (see below) shows West’s Yeezy Gap collection spilling from black bags and his move has sparked backlash from some fans.

The picture shows his clothes spilling from black trash bags dumped on an unnamed store’s floor. In the now viral tweet, ‘Little Miss’ claimed:

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to just dig through everything.

We all know Kanye is a little wild with his designs and the way he displays his collections. However, his latest move, inspired by the homeless, has taken it to the next level.

Nevertheless, the thinking-outside-the-bag move hasn’t been well received by a number of fans, with some taking offence.

Kanye faces backlash over trash bag Gap collection

The tweet soon received hundreds of responses. One wrote:

Balenciaga and Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses’ is everything that is wrong with billionaires…they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be ‘edgy.’

Other commenters took a more comical approach. One wrote: “Working at Yeezy Gap is gonna be hell.”

Another joked: “At least doing the close-down for the store in the evening won’t take too long.”

Some fans love the new collection

It wasn’t all negative feedback for Ye’s new collection, however. Some fans love Kanye’s “creative vision.”

One fan who saw the display at a store in Houston wrote: “As a former visuals manager I can say this is actually very creative.”

Another tweeted: “No wonder none of you understand, because you can’t see the creative vision.”

West’s collection premiered in February and came into stores in July 2022. What do you think about Ye’s fashion statement?