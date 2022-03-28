











Zendaya left fans worried after walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet alone – without her usual Spiderman beau Tom Holland. His absence left many without Euphoria but rather now-debunked fears about their relationship status.

Their romance has become the new definition of relationship goals ever since Spiderman: No Way Home first launched. Since then, they’ve made some serious progress together, including the purchase of a huge Richmond mansion.

So when Zendaya walked the Oscars without her usual Spiderman, but instead got in a picture with another man who played the role – namely Andrew Garfield – many questioned whether she is still with Tom Holland.

OMG: Fans think Zendaya and Euphoria’s Storm Reid could pass as twins

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya’s look at 2022 Oscars

Zendaya sported an incredible sparkly, long skirt number paired with a white cropped shirt, and silver bangles for the main accessory. For her 2022 Oscars look, the star’s entire outfit (and shoes) was custom Valentino Haute Couture.

Bulgari diamond serpent bracelets, along with a matching necklace and diamond studs, finished off the look. Her hair and make-up was kept fairly natural, but done nothing less than compliment her soft features.

Her hairstylist Antoinette Hill, who used Hidden Crown, JOICO, and TRESemme products for the up do, told Glamour:

For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft up sweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

When she posed for a quick snap with Spiderman star Andrew Garfield, she threw up some peace signs, while he sported a burgundy velvet suit, accessorised with a black and silver watch.

Did Zendaya and Tom break up?

No, Zendaya and Tom are still very much a couple. Fans feared that their relationship was over when the Dune actress attended the Oscars 2022 solo, but they have not called it quits.

When a picture of Zendaya texting on her phone went viral, Twitter users jokily assumed that she was telling her beau what was going down during the ceremony. The same assumptions were made when Andrew went on his phone.

Ever since Tom and Zendaya finally confirmed their relationship over on Instagram on her 25th birthday on September 1st 2021, they have gone on to buy a house together. Rumors about their romance began to circulate back in 2016!

So we're going to ignore that we didnt get Tom Holland Zendaya pic at the Oscars? #AcademyAwards — Tara💜💜 (@Tbull426) March 28, 2022

LOOK: Zendaya was busy on another red carpet as she skips the SAG Awards

Why wasn’t Tom Holland at the Oscars?

Tom didn’t attend the Oscars due to his incredibly busy work schedule. This is despite being the lead actor in 2021’s Spiderman: No Way Home, which was up for a nomination, but didn’t go onto win for Best Visual Effects.

Ironically, the film lost out to Dune – which Zendaya also stars in – alongside other nominated movies Free Guy, No Time To Die and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Tom Holland had actually been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, as per The Independent. However, he had to decline the chance, previously telling THR:

Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time.

He added that he would “love” to host in future. Tom and Zendaya haven’t ever been massively public about their relationship, and therefore have not explained why they didn’t attend this year’s Oscars hand-in-hand.

In an interview with GQ in November 2021, Holland opened up about his decision to keep his relationship with Euphoria cast member Zendaya private. He revealed:

One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK