Khloe Kardashian has been killing the Instagram game lately, and in one of her latest posts, promoting her Bosswear collection for her brand Good American, fans couldn’t help but notice her resemblance to icon Beyonce.

In the Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian can be seen posing with curly locks wearing an all-black chic office outfit, paired with some stunning gold jewelry.

We take a closer look at the post, in which fans are saying Khloe resembles Queen Bey in.

Fans are comparing Khloe Kardashian to Beyonce

In an Instagram post posted on February 15, to her 294 million followers, Khloe wrote: “Been Bossy since the 80s!! New collection out tomorrow.”

Khloe can be seen looking like a boss in her new Good American collection, modeling a curly hairstyle, and fans are commenting on how much she looks like Beyoncé.

One fan said: “Not me thinking it’s Beyonce with the hair.”

Another penned: “Why did I do a double take.. why you giving Beyonce vibes?”

“Ok Khloe you resemble Beyonce”, wrote another.

Khloe was praised for showing her natural body on Instagram

Koko has been killing it on the ‘gram lately, and earlier this week took to Instagram to share a bikini pic. This time, model Kendall Jenner was the one behind the camera.

Khloe captioned the snap: “When your sister knows your angles 📸 @kendalljenner.” Kendall then responded in the comments with: “I got you, always.”

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Khloe’s body: “Yas! A Kardashian with cellulite! I love this more natural version of you Koko!”

“I love that this is raw and shows that she’s got some texture and cellulite! It’s always refreshing when celebs don’t over-edit their photos. MORE of this”, wrote another.

Good American launches Bosswear collection

The promotion on Khloe’s Instagram is for Good American’s new Bosswear collection, which dropped on February 16.

Who better to get to promote the collection than the ultimate female boss, Kris Jenner?

The Good American website states the pieces in the collection are: “Power pieces for empowered women.”

