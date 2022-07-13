











Kanye West is known for being slightly different – and we love him for it. However, his latest unusual-looking light yellow sneakers have been the brunt of a lot of jokes and memes on Twitter as fans are screaming what the…?!

His new ‘SULFUR’ shoes have an outer casing that supposedly resembles shark’s teeth, however, fans online have been comparing them to food and baked goods.

Priced at $200, the YZY 450 SULFUR is the musician’s collaboration with Adidas.

Fans can’t get over the new Yeezy Sulfur shoe

Last week, Yeezy Mafia tweeted a picture of the shoe with the caption, “How do you feel about Sulfur so far?”

From being mistaken for “uncooked pastry”, “cold butter”, “quarantine bread” to much more, people have been coming up with hilarious puns, comparing the pair of shoes to an array of edible treats. Some of the tweets included:

All the bread people baked in quarantine

The new Yeezy’s look like a Great British Baking Show challenge gone terribly wrong, like lemon tarts that were meant to look like sneakers suddenly collapsed in the middle and they just brought this to the judging table and cried

Remind me of the Pizza Monsters from the original TMNT cartoon

Greggs even commented

One of the most popular bakery companies across the globe even made a hilarious comment on the new shoes. In response to Yeezy Mafia’s tweet, Greggs said:

Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack

The tweet comparing the new trainers to sausage rolls received over two thousand likes and fans were laughing even more at the unusual new shoes.

North recently repped her dad’s unreleased Yeezy jacket

During Paris Fashion Week, Kim’s no North were spotted together roaming around the streets of Paris. A day before the 41-year-old SKKN founder walked for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Week for the first time.

Contrasting each other, the reality star wore her pantyhose – that have seemed to become Kim’s favourite clothing piece – alongside a camouflage top and oversized sunglasses. The socialite wore her silver $7,000 (£4,900) rhinestones Balenciaga shoulder bag.

The nine-year-old wore an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt, paired with her chunky black crocs and with a Pastelle vintage varsity jacket, which was designed by her father.

The first time fans got to see an IRL version of the Pastelle jacket was during the American Music Awards in 2008. More than a decade later, his eldest daughter is now wearing it. By the oversize fit, it could even belong to her father.

