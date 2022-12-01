Fans think Simon Cowell has got a “new” face after he appeared on a social media video and fans were unable to “recognise” him.

The 63-year-old appeared in a now-deleted Britain’s Got Talent promotion video, just days after David Walliams announced he was quitting the show.

According to the Express, the reality show judge was in the video to encourage people to get in touch about auditioning for the ITV talent show.

Fans question Simon Cowell’s ‘new’ face

In the video, Simon allegedly said: “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you.

“So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you.”

However, fans were quick to jump on the TV mogul’s appearance, saying things like “what happened?” as he appeared to look different from his usual self.

One fan said it seemed as if he was using a Snapchat filter, while another compared him to Nick Knowles, and some just said they didn’t recognise the 63-year-old.

Another person shared an older image of the celeb side-by-side with his current look and asked what had happened.

Fans stick up for Simon Cowell on Twitter

Other fans were kinder to the celeb, with some complimenting him, some sticking up for him and others reminding people to be kind when talking about other people.

Simon’s weight loss reveal

Simon previously made a change to his appearance when he lost over four stone (60lbs), he revealed earlier this year in an interview with The Sun.

Back in October 2017, the talent finder suffered from a fall on the stairs of his London home and completely overhauled his diet during his recovery.

He told the publication the main thing he did was cut out eating red meat – beef, lamb, mutton etc – he said: “All I do is avoid just red meat – white meat is fine – and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer.

“If you’re on a diet you have to keep the food sensible, but it’s got to be interesting and tasty, then the diet’s surprisingly easy.”

