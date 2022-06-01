Fans ask if Josh Flagg got a prenup amid divorce from Bobby Boyd













Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg is currently going through a divorce from ex Bobby Boyd, after a five-year relationship together. As a result, Bravo fans are questioning if the couple ever got a prenup.

Josh would often chat to Bobby on the reality TV show MDLLA, where viewers got to know the ins and outs of their marriage. So when it was announced that they were splitting up and divorcing, it was a major shock.

Now, Josh is in a relationship with Andrew Beyer, 23. But due to his huge net worth and having bought a house with his ex, there are several questions doing the rounds on social media about their marriage agreement.

Fans ask if Josh got a prenup

When news spread that Josh and Bobby were getting a divorce, as first revealed in March, discussions surrounding whether the Bravo star got a divorce began circulating on social media – especially as they had a house together.

An MDLLA viewer wrote: “No surprise here @JoshFlagg1, eventually saw the insults for what they were… HURTFUL! Rather than making excuses, like we all do. Hope there was a prenup.”

Fans questioned whether Josh Flagg got a prenup even before they got divorced. A Twitter user who was in favour of their former marriage said: “Regardless of whether he signed a prenup or not, I love these two together.”

“Josh Flagg is unapologetically hilarious (with gorgeous taste in everything). Bobby is very logical and kind. They balance each other out nicely. All the best to them.”

Another reacted: “Love you Josh but damn, tell me you got a PRENUP!!!! #MDLLA.”

Currently, there is no confirmation as to whether the former couple ever got a prenup during their marriage agreement.

Reality Titbit has contacted Josh for a comment on whether he got a prenup.

Bobby Boyd wishes Josh Flagg and his new boyfriend well when asked about their split 😳😳😳 #MDLLA (Clip from: star influx la) pic.twitter.com/SScMbYGzxq — Bravo_Obsessed 💗 (@BravoObsessed6) March 19, 2022

Josh and Bobby’s marriage timeline

Josh and Bobby were married for five years and ended up tying the knot a year after dating. The former pair had known each other for ten years before their connection turned romantic.

They tied the knot in September 2017, after their proposal aired on Million Dollar Listing LA. The star took to Instagram to announce their divorce in March, and told his followers:

Six years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date, we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship. As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have spent the last couple of months figuring this out together.

Fans had noticed their relationship was “strained” on the show after the pair were open about Bobby wanting children while Josh didn’t. In March, the Bravo TV personality said they split due to “growing in different directions”.

They were also “wanting very different things for ourselves” but continued to have love and respect for one another.

Inside the MDLLA star’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh is currently worth a whopping $35 million. His other half is said to be worth just under $1 million. Combined, their net worth is way more than a Million Dollar Listing!

His ex Bobby Boyd is said to be very successful, and has an estimated net worth of around $3 million, as per Exact Net Worth. He is also a real estate agent and former model, who currently resides in Los Angeles.

Josh is currently living at The Beverly Hills Hotel while Bobby is living at the home they shared in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, Flagg has now bought a multi-million dollar estate in the area amid their divorce.

