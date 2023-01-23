Fans have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians for over 15 years. Now, they just want to know when the Kardashian-Jenner squad will return. As per Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram story, the date is approaching. But, when does season 3 of The Kardashians come out?

New year, new Kardashian Kontent!

Their long-running series Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in June 2021. A year later, the Kardashian-Jenner clan returned announcing a new series with Hulu.

This was an exciting time for fans, as it meant they would continue to follow the lives of Kourtney, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner with their mother, Kris.

Two successful seasons later, Kardashian fans are intrigued as to when the new season will come out – and here’s what we know so far.

Kourtney teases new season is coming soon

On January 16, Kourtney took to her personal Instagram account to update her fans on her recent activities. Of course, it included filming an episode of The Kardashians – duh.

The 43-year-old posted a picture of herself in the confessionary, wearing a neon pink body shoot and rocking her short hair.

Having cameras following her everywhere she goes, it’s clear that the sisters are always onto something new – and fans can’t wait to stream the third season as soon as it lands.

When does season 3 of The Kardashians?

Though the new season has been confirmed, it has not yet been announced when the third season of The Kardashians will come out. But rest assured fans, it’s already underway.

Seasons 1 and 2 dropped on screens within five months of each other. This means if the series follows the same format, chances are the third season will come as early as February.

Fans will be able to watch The Kardashian through Disney+ and Hulu.

What could season 3 of The Kardashians be about?

Kim talks to the cameras on The Kardashians | Credit: Disney+

Family drama, new business, and the addition of two family members.

All seasons of KUWTK and The Kardashians have ended on a cliffhanger. This time, the finale ended with the commencement of Khloé’s motherhood to her second child after a rough breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Some of the predictions for season 3 include Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Khloé’s current situation with Tristan after welcoming their second son, and Kylie’s son, Aire, first appearances.

Though many were expecting Kylie’s son to have a name reveal during the third season, Kylie surprised her fans by announcing his name and first pictures almost a year after his birth.

It will also show Kim being single again after the beauty mogul and comedian Pete Davidson ended their relationship in August 2022.

… But fans will have to wait to find out.

