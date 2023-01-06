The Kardashians and the Wests have broken the internet again and this time it’s North West taking center stage as she imitates her dad on Tiktok with a fake beard as she enjoys fun time with mom Kim.

The mother-and-daughter duo constantly keep the internet entertained with their funny videos and pranks, but the latest video probably caught everyone by surprise.

Along with the fake beard, the nine-year-old sported a black hoodie and beanie in true Ye style – and the resemblance to her father was uncanny.

North West poses with fake beard to imitate Kanye

In a post on Kim and North’s joint TikTok, the pair teamed up to lip-sync Kanye’s hit Bound 2. Kim played herself, just like in the hit music video, while North West imitated her dad with a fake beard.

The original Bound 2 video was released in August 2013, just two months after North was born, and featured Kayne and Kim riding on a motorbike. Just like North’s TikTok, the video pretty much broke the internet when it was released and now has 103 million views on YouTube and counting.

At the time of writing, the mother-and-daughter duo’s TikTok channel has 12.2 million followers and the video has 20 million views. Earlier, North posted a video of her dancing to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

Video comes after ‘Kanye is missing’ rumors

The video comes after Kayne was rumored missing after not being seen on social media or by the paps for a while. However, these rumors are unconfirmed and it’s not unusual for Kanye to go ghost.

The rapper had a challenging 2022 following his divorce from Kim, most famously losing his Yeezy Adidas brand deal after some controversial tweets.

More recently, Kim broke down in tears on the Angie Martinez Podcast as she spoke about the difficulties of co-parenting her four children with Ye. The 42-year-old seemed in much better spirits while lip-syncing his track with their eldest daughter, though.

Fans beg Kim and North to turn on comments

Kim and North don’t allow comments on their TikTok page, to fans’ dismay. However, that didn’t stop fans from taking to their own social media accounts to react to the video.

Many of them are screen recording the video and posting it to their own accounts as a space for fans to share their opinions.

One TikTok user shared the video with the caption: “I wish kimandnorth had a comment section so badly rn.”

Of course, the video is also being talked about on Twitter. One fan tweeted: “Mentally prepping myself for Kanye’s response to this.”

Others couldn’t believe how much North West looked like her dad with the fake beard. “It’s scary how much she looks like him,” one user wrote.

