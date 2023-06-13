‘Is the Kardashian curse real?’ It’s the question that fans of the reality TV family have been asking ever since they saw Kanye West’s new look, especially now that he has come back into the limelight.

As Kim Kardashian faces unconfirmed rumors that she’s dating various NBA stars, such as Lonnie Walker, heads are turning to her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West, who has sparked attention recently.

His unusual clothing attire has been blamed on the so-called ‘Kardashian curse,’ which is believed to be when the life of a man who has dated a Kardashian goes downhill once their relationship is over.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The ‘Kardashian curse’ meaning

The ‘Kardashian curse’ is not confirmed to be real but it is believed to be that a male who dates a Kardashian goes downhill once they split up. Men who have fallen under this made-up idea include Scott Disick and Kanye.

It was actually an episode of KUWTK when the curse began. Season 12 Episode 6 was named ‘The Kardashian Curse’ and has basically stuck ever since, with anyone dating a Kardashian or Jenner now believed to get terrible luck.

The belief is famous on TikTok and is thought to have affected former lovers of the family, including Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga and Khloe Kardashian‘s former partner, Lamar Odom, but it’s all based on a conspiracy.

Its meaning was developed from a phenomenon dating back to 2000, when Kim dated NFL player, Reggie Bush. Some believe the curse continued when Ray J, 36, was blasted by the public after his tape with Kim was leaked.

Fans think the ‘curse’ is real

Kardashian fans are convinced the curse is real, while others think it can be lifted. When Kanye left the public eye and got remarried to Bianca Censori, many thought the curse was happening, having divorced Kim in November 2022.

But there are other men who have dated Kardashians and continued to have good luck, such as Pete Davidson, who Kim dated for several months before they split in August 2022. But some NBA players have ‘fallen’ under the curse.

NBA stars Kris Humphries, Kim’s first husband, as well as Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons, and Kendall Jenner‘s ex-beau Devin Booker are all reportedly victims of the Kardashian curse.

There is also a belief that the curse can be lifted, such as when Kanye came back into the limelight and appeared to be making music again. However, his wild clothing suggested otherwise…

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kanye West’s new look

Kanye has shocked fans with his recent new transformation, wearing extravagant outfits such as shoulder and knee pads paired with bright blue socks. Fans compared him to a Sims character as a result.

Some are convinced he’s a clone with his recent fashion faux pas in a crazy conspiracy. When he paired a “Politzi” t-shirt (meaning police in Italian) with flared capris and soleless shoes, Ye was almost unrecognizable.

Kardashian fans will know that Ye used to dress Kim Kardashian when they were together. As social media users ask what happened to Kanye, some are pointing fingers at the so-called ‘Kardashian curse’.