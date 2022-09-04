Fans confuse Kris Jenner for Beyonce due to astounding resemblance in new photo











Kris Jenner is definitely living her best life and her latest Instagram photo is proof of that but the picture was quick to confuse some people as they thought it was Beyonce.

The reality star has been working nonstop and those who have been keeping up with the Kardashians would know that the momager has no time to rest.

Right from her upcoming MasterClass to her new collab with Kylie Jenner, she definitely has her hands full. Amid this, fans were quick to talk about her astounding resemblance to Beyonce in the new picture.

Fans confuse Kris Jenner for Beyonce

Kris and Kylie took to Instagram to announce that the second round of the collab is coming out on September 14. While fans were excited to see what Kylie Cosmetics would do this time, they could not stop talking about the photo that the reality star had uploaded.

In the photoshoot for the promotion, Kris was looking chic as she wore a black dress and covered half of her face with a big black hat. At the same time, she was seen sipping on what looked like a martini.

Overall, Kris managed to look fabulous as she showed off her look. Fans thought her photo was quite similar to the 2018 look that Beyonce wore to the Grammys. In it, the singer was also seen rocking a black dress with a black hat.

At the same time, for those who have seen Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ hat, you would easily spot the resemblance.

Kris Jenner is starting a MasterClass

Kris first mentioned MasterClass in the latest episode of The Kardashians and revealed she would be taking online classes to help people build their careers and business

Speaking to Distractify, Torri Santander, a rep for MasterClass, shed more light on what fans can expect. Torri revealed that Kris’ class would revolve around how one can build a brand for themselves by being true to who they are. The class will help people understand how to build their own “narrative, find their audience and followers and how to leverage the power of social media.”

At the same time, people will get a chance to see how Kris managed to build an empire of her own while doing the same for her daughters.

How to join it

To participate, follow the steps mentioned below:

Head to https://learn.masterclass.com/kris-jenner-coming-soon Enter your email in the box given on the page. Only those who have registered before June 21 will be allowed to participate. Click on Enter Now. People who have registered their email ids will get a sneak peek of the MasterClass.

