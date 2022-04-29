











Fans have been left confused after Sharon Osbourne, who left CBS show The Talk last year, joined another panel programme with the same name in the UK.

Ozzy’s wife has been on a long list of global panels, from The X Factor‘s judging line-up to The Talk. However, many fans are confused about exactly what new show she is on considering it has the same name as the CBS show but has a UK-centric format.

Sharon joins Piers Morgan on the new UK programme after she was fired from the CBS show.

So let’s clear it up for fans on why she was fired and whether the US version of The Talk and its UK counterpart have anything in common.

Is Sharon Osbourne back on The Talk?

Well, yes and no. Sharon has not returned to CBS show The Talk but viewers were left confused after she joined the panel of British show The Talk UK, where she has been joined by other ‘controversial’ TV celebrities such as Jeremy Kyle.

The former panellist had been a regular cast member on the US talk show since 2010 until her exit in 2021. A source told The Sun she is not expected to return to the USA show.

A source told The Sun both sides “refused to apologise” but Sharon did issue an apology on her Instagram page. She has made no suggestions about returning to the US show but the similarity in name to the UK show is confusing fans.

One viewer wrote: “#TheTalk is now getting their Twitter time usurped by the British show with a suspiciously similar name. Sharon O is one of the hosts.”

Another confused fan tweeted: “Is Sharon going to be back on The Talk in the USA? I’m so excited again. Can’t wait to watch The Talk again. Stopped watching when she left.”

"It's big brother…everything we do is traced, everything."



Sharon Osbourne is against a cashless society as The Talk panel discuss whether it could exclude the elderly.@MrsSOsbourne | @estherk_k | @ToniaBuxton | @JJAnisiobi | #TheTalk pic.twitter.com/oLNmhXxgEI — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 27, 2022

Why was Sharon fired from CBS show The Talk?

Sharon was fired as her behaviour “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”, as per a statement released by CBS. Two weeks after a controversial episode aired, she was suspended and later dismissed from the show.

The controversy came during a debate about Piers Morgan’s comments towards Meghan Markle and whether his criticism came from a racist standpoint. After Sharon stood up for Morgan, co-host Sheryl Underwood claimed Sharon she was giving “validation” to “racist views” by lending support to Morgan’s comments.

Sharon responded by saying she supported Piers’ freedom of speech, and added:

Why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague for years, people go ‘well you must be racist because he’s racist.’ No. I support his freedom of speech. I’m not racist and neither is Piers racist. What have I ever said about anybody that’s racist? It’s not within me. It’s not in my soul.

The row sparked after Piers Morgan walked off the Good Morning Britain daytime show on ITV following his comments about Meghan Markle. He later left his role as a presenter on the show.

Her new show The Talk UK

Sharon now hosts her own late-night talk show called The Talk on TalkTV. The hour-long debate show brings together five famous faces with different backgrounds and views to debate current affairs.

During an interview on the TalkTV show, run by Piers Morgan, he “officially uncancelled” Sharon and welcomed her new venture as his colleague on the platform. Until 10pm, she is set to welcome opinionated celebrities on the show.

Discussing everything from politics and showbiz to business and current affairs, Sharon joined the new network on its launch night on April 25th. The same platform sees Piers Morgan host an unfiltered show entitled Uncensored.

Great episode of #TheTalk last night on @TalkTV with @MrsSOsbourne @JJAnisiobi @VanessaOnAir @nicolathorp_ I’m loving this show. I’ve just heard the news of ozzy Covid diagnosis thoughts with ozzy, Sharon and the family. Get well soon ozzy and hopefully see Sharon back soon 🙏 — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) April 28, 2022

