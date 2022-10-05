









Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are about to become parents, and it isn’t a Love Island quest. After posting an outfit of the day, fans believe Molly writing ‘smol boy’ meant she revealed the baby’s gender – but it was just her adorable cat posing in the background.

Living her best life by moving into their dream home and recently celebrating her third anniversary with beau Tommy Fury, the couple is taking the next big step.

Last week, Molly announced her pregnancy, and she’s over the moon. The young social media personality has proven so by actively updating her social media accounts and showing off her baby bump.

A recent Instagram post left fans believing she had announced the gender of her future baby, but it was just her cat.

Molly announces pregnancy news

On September 25, Molly announced she was expecting her first child with longtime beau Tommy Fury in an adorable black and white video. It showed off their iconic in the villa, to a clip of Molly’s baby bump years later.

“I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” the 23-year-old wrote in her caption.

The popular duo met in season five of Love Island, and after falling for each other, they’ve become inseparable. Molly and Tommy are one of the few couples that stuck to their relationship after leaving the famous villa.

The young couple had expressed their desire on wanting to grow a family together, as well as taking their romance to the altar. One down, one more to go!

Molly featuring her ‘smol boy’ Bread

Molly has been more active on her social media platforms – and her glowing baby bump is getting bigger throughout the snaps.

On October 4, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram account to share her outfit of the day, in a partnership with brand Pretty Little Thing – where she has been their creative director since early 2021.

Wearing a one-piece black zip jumpsuit, and a denim jacket, the reality star looked stunning in her pregnancy glow.

“Ft. my smol boy once again [bread emoji] outfit @prettylittlething ad,” she wrote in her caption.

The news of the gender of Tommy and Molly’s baby has yet to be shared by the couple. However, upon reading the caption, fans thought the Love Island star dropped a big hint about her gender.

“Is she talkin bout the cat or her baby belly?” a fan wrote.

Another fan said: “Not everyone thinking you’ve just given us the gender.”

“You’re definitely having a boy I can feel it,” a follower commented.

Though many of her fans believed the star dropped the bombshell of the couple having a baby boy, she was actually referring to her cat, Bread – there goes the emoji.

They are the proud cat-parents of two Scottish Folds, whose names are Eggy and Bread. They got them when they first moved in into their Manchester apartment.

The young celebrity said in a YouTube video: “They have changed my life so much, I can’t even begin to explain my love for them.”

