Fans divided over Jeremy Kyle's TV comeback alongside Piers Morgan













To many fans' demise – and some fan's excitement – the infamous Jemery Kyle will be making a comeback later this month after a three-year hiatus following his show being cancelled in 2019 after a guest on the show tragically took their own life.

NewsUK confirmed earlier this month in a statement that the TV personality and talk show host will be making his return to TalkTV for a very “controversial” show.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the upcoming show as well as fans controversial opinions.

Jeremy Kyle returns to TalkTV

NewsUK has confirmed that Jeremy Kyle will be making his return to our screens on 25 April, which isn’t too far away. The show will feature Kyle alongside many other “controversial” names in the political world, including Piers Morgan and Tom Newton Dunn.

In a statement for the upcoming show, the company said:

TalkTV’s primetime schedule will also be simulcast on TalkRadio. And TalkRadio’s roster of daytime talent, including Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Ian Collins and Jeremy Kyle, will be broadcast on TalkTV. NewsUK

Why should Jeremy Kyle be allowed to be back on TV and radio? — Virgosam (@virgosam70) March 30, 2022

Jeremy has faced backlash already

Since the tragic incident in 2019 on his talk show, Jeremy has faced severe backlash with many people not happy about his return to TV.

Before the announcement of the new show, there were reports of the pilot emerging which had other guests of TalkTV feeling uncomfortable at the idea of sharing a platform with Kyle.

These reports came after audiences saw the former Channel 4 presenters Death on Daytime documentary that was released earlier this month. The programme followed Jeremy’s journey on his previous chat show and let’s just say, many fans weren’t happy.

Fans have mixed opinions on his new show

After hearing the announcement, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on Jeremy Kyle’s new talk show with many upset fans saying:

What a lazy disappointment Talk TV is. No content. Regulated & censored by Ofcom. Rammed with vile bullies like Jeremy Kyle. Twitter

Who even wants to see Jeremy Kyle back on our screens again, cus it’s not me! Twitter

Ugh… trust TalkTV to bring back Jeremy Kyle after we finally got rid of him. Twitter

However, there are still some avid Jeremy Kyle fans out there who are excited for his return on his new shoe, some tweets include:

Yes, days off are finally going to be good again! #Jeremy Kyle Twitter

I know it’s controversial, but surely not everyone is gonna sit here and pretend they aren’t slightly excited to see Jeremy Kyle again? Twitter

Jeremy Kyle’s TV return confirmed following controversial Channel 4 doc https://t.co/ODI0RBPhJB via @MetroUK — Harriet Solo (@harriet_solo) March 29, 2022

