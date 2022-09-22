









Kendall Jenner has been dubbed a “dream girl” after the front cover of her latest collaboration with Pop Magazine showed the supermodel without make-up and wearing a baseball cap back to front.

On her Instagram page, Kendall posted some of the shots taken for the magazine by impressive photographer @steviedance. However, it was the natural, no make-up look fans were living for.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall shows natural beauty in Pop Mag pic

Kendall is Pop Magazines’ 47th issue model and cover girl and the photos look incredible. You can see some of the shots on Kendall’s Instagram but it’s the picture posted by the magazine itself that fans are obsessing over.

The outlet posted the front cover, which shows Kendall’s natural face looking up at the camera with her hair falling naturally from beneath a baseball cap she wears backwards.

In the image, she sits with her hand cupping her chin and a slightly mischievous look on her face in true Kenny fashion. Pop Magazine must have struggled to decide which picture was the best as the publication released the edition with ten different covers available.

Kendall Jenner a ‘dream girl’ with baseball cap and no make-up

As always, the comments section on the picture filled up fast with fans showing their love for Kendall’s latest shoot. Fara Homidi labelled Kendall a “dream girl” followed by three white hearts.

Commenting on her natural beauty, one person simply wrote: “FRESH” with another stating: “She’s so beautiful” accompanied by heart-eye emojis.

One person liked the overall cover: “Could pass for a cute Power Puff girl, good graphic design.” With another saying: “She is honestly the cutest thing ever.”

Kendall photographed by Stevie Dance

The magazine and Kendall made sure to shout out the impressive photographer for the shoot, Stevie Dance, who takes celebrity pics across LA.

Stevie shares all her professional shots on her Instagram. One of her latest projects was with Hailey Bieber when she took promo pictures for her skincare brand Rhode.

Also featured on Stevies’s Insta are shots of Bella and Gigi Hadid for Pop, Marc Jacobs, Reese Witherspoon for Interview Magazine, and Carolyn Murphy.

