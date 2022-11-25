Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend of two years and a half years, Devin Booker, have reportedly broken up, but it’s Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi whom fans are sending their support to.

Fans will know that the boyfriends of the Kardashians are immediately treated like family, and Devin was particularly close to the famous clan, especially the kids.

With him supposedly out of the picture now, fans wonder “What about Stormi?”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up rumors circulate

The duo were romantically linked in 2020 but kept their relationship under wraps until their second year of dating. In fact, they had been dating for almost a year when Booker made his debut on Jenner’s social media, in February 2021. The pair soon became a power couple with social media users branding them “couple goals.”

However, their relationship began to break down back in June 2022; as reports came out that they broke up upon returning home from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy.

A source told E! News at the time that they had a “really nice time” in Italy, “but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.”

However, just a month later, Jenner seemingly confirmed they were back on after she was spotted wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Booker’s NBA team on it. The duo was also spotted getting cozy at the US Open and posting PDA pictures on social media.

People have recently reported that the couple has split up once again, due to their busy schedules. Noting that Jenner, 27, is focusing on her career as a supermodel along with her 818 tequila line. Whilst Booker, 26, is continuing his career as an NBA basketball player.

Stormi is extremely fond of Devin Booker

Stormi has a special soft spot for Devin Booker. Kendall once confessed on the Jimmy Fallon show, that Stormi had a crush on the NBA star.

The model jested: “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m, like, jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

In fact, Devin and Stormi went viral in a TikTok video from Kourtney’s wedding that’s gaining traction again after Kendall’s breakup.

In the footage, Kendall and Devin are walking down some steps as Stormi leaves Kylie’s side and quickly follows them. Stormi then walks between them to split them apart and stands beside Devin, Kendall then starts to smile at her little niece.

TikTok users are now talking about Stormi’s feelings as Kendall and one of her favorite people have broken up.

Fans feel bad for Stormi amid Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s ‘break up’

