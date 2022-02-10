Fans go Gaga over Lady’s omission from the Oscars











Since the Oscars award ceremony was held this week, Gaga fans have had no problem in letting their opinions be heard about the ‘unfair’ nominations.

Gaga fans think the House of Gucci star was “overlooked” by the film academy in the nominations and believe she deserved to receive – or at least be nominated – for her second Oscar, after receiving her first for her role in A Star Is Born.

Gaga was excluded from all major categories

Last year Gaga returned to our screens with her incredible performance in the movie, House Of Gucci – a film about the feuding family behind the Italian fashion label.

When it came to their attention that the actress and musician were excluded from all of the major categories – including the best leading actress – Gaga’s Little Monsters were shocked, to say the least

It wasn’t only her fans that were shocked with the nominations, as award watchers also expressed that they expected to see the star nominated and even thought she might be a likely winner.

Fans were vocal about their response

It’s safe to say there are some die-hard Gaga fans out there who have proved they have got her back all the way.

After the award show, Twitter and other social media platforms soon became flooded with opinions and some pretty aggressive outlooks on the situation.

One fan passionately wrote, “F*** THE ACADEMY THIS IS RIGGED. LADY GAGA DESERVES BEST ACTRESS.”

Another expressed their concern for Gaga’s Little Monsters to hear the news, saying “Lady Gaga did not get an Oscar nomination for House of Gucci. Today is gonna be like Jan 6th for Little Monsters.”

Even Tik Tok star Alex Goldschmidt said what we were all thinking, “Lady Gaga deserved the Best Actress Oscar for the way she clinked that little spoon in that little cup in ‘House of Gucci’ and the Academy knows it. We all know it.”

Lady Gaga when the Oscar committee mysteriously starts dropping like flies: pic.twitter.com/ntNAzhmM6K — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) February 8, 2022

Spider-Man fans were just as disappointed

It’s not only Gaga’s missing nomination that has upset movie fans. Marvel lovers are just as upset as Spider-Man: No Way Home was missing from the nominations too.

Spider-Man has already been ranked as the 6th highest-grossing movie in global box office history with nearly $1.8 billion in ticket sales and though marvel superhero movies don’t usually make it into the Oscar nominations, producers Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co had been campaigning for it to be included.

One fan hilariously tweeted, “Today has been terrible. First Spider-Man gets snubbed at the Oscars. Then I went to Disneyland and there were no rides based on The English Patient.”

