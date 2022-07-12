Fans go wild as Naomi Fry shares dinner with John Mayer in iconic Instagram post













The collaborations of the year are always the ones that you least expect to happen, and taking the crown today is John Mayer and Naomi Fry.

Naomi shared a photo last night with Mayer to her Instagram followers, as the pair were snapped at a candle lit dinner – and to say fans went wild is an understatement.

She called the photo their “first collab post”, whilst tagging Bravo host Andy Cohen, suggesting this isn’t the last we’ll see of this iconic duo…

Social media are loving John Mayer and Naomi Fry

Naomi Fry began working as a writer at The New Yorker in 2018, where she covers all topics in pop culture. Throughout her time as a writer, she has met her fair share of celebrities.

However, her most iconic collaboration so far is that with the one and only John Mayer.

In fact, the photo has received hundreds of comments, with some questioning if the pair are dating…

One Instagram user commented: “I’m sorry is this a hard launch?!”

Another added: “A moment like this. Some people wait a lifetime.”

Some fans think John is the one people should be jealous of: “John having dinner with the Mayor of NYC.”

John Mayer & Andy Cohen dating rumours

Throughout his career, John Mayer has had his fair share of relationship rumours – and since his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, viewers seem to think the pair have dated.

Whilst on the show, John told viewers: “Andy’s got a generous 3”, which left Cohen smiling with laughter, to which he replied: “Is that what I have, a generous 3?”

Cohen then added: “You didn’t have a problem with it.” The clip was shared onto WWHL’s Twitter account, and has left fans questioning if the pair have hooked up. One Twitter user wrote: “Just come out with itttt already, I know ya’ll have hooked up!! You two would make such a cute couple.”

As the pair get on like a house on fire, their banter has been misunderstood as flirting, as these romantic rumours were squashed back in 2018. In an interview with CNN, Cohen discussed their relationship as he said:

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

John Mayer’s relationship history

It’s no surprise that fans have jumped to assume John is dating these iconic celebrities, as it wouldn’t be the first time he’s dated somebody in the public eye.

The singer song-writer was dating Jessica Simpson in 2006, and since then Simpson has opened up about the pairs relationship. She told the Today Show: “We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex…I went back close to 9 times.”

John Mayer also dated American actress Jennifer Aniston in 2008, along with Taylor Swift in 2009. In fact, Taylor’s song ‘Dear John’ is reportedly about Mayer, to which he explained he was “caught off-guard” with her single.

