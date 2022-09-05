









The most famous Hollywood family will return to our screens in just over two weeks. As fans count down to the day of its release, the Kardashians have been providing behind-the-scenes content to add to the excitement – and fans want to see Kylie Jenner in the new season.

Longtime fans of the reality TV family have practically seen Kylie and Kendall grow up on screen. As adults, many have realized their absence in recent episodes as the show focuses on the personal and professional lives revolving around sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloé.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old beauty mogul gave birth to her second child. A baby son whose name was initially Wolf Webster before it was changed. The star has kept the new moniker a secret for seven months, but now fans are waiting for a name to be revealed in the second season of The Kardashians.

‘Mommy’ Kylie gives behind-the-scenes content

No more trailers, fans want to see the behind-the-scenes. On August 1, Kylie took to TikTok to treat her 46.8 million followers, showing her process during photoshoots. She also revealed the creation of the iconic slow-mo videos used for the promotion of their reality TV show, The Kardashians.

In one part of the clip, she is sitting on a white couch, four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster makes a short appearance to “make mommy laugh”.

The video has racked up 7.4 million views and 1.4 likes. This prompted Kylie to get fans excited about the upcoming and highly anticipated second season.

A fan commented: “Why are Kylie & Kendall in the promo when they give us 30 seconds for the whole season.”

A second user added: “All this for that we see you twice in the series.” One followed: “Yess Kylie coming to appear like 5 minutes the whole season.”

A Kardashian fan wrote: “You’re putting in the work, my girl.”

Another fan said: “This glimpse is everything cannot wait for the new season.”

Longtime partner and father of the two children, rapper Travis Scott also left a comment. He simply wrote: “Looking good.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were in the first The Kardashians season

The first season of The Kardashians premiered on April 2022. It focused on the romance between Kourtney and Blink-182 Travis Barker, as well as Khloé and NBA star Tristan Thompson getting back together before the paternity scandal. Fans also saw the beginning of Kim’s new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

As the three eldest sisters dived in into their romantic lives, many wondered about the whereabouts of the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie. In the first episodes, fans learn that Kendall contracted Covid-19 and missed filming, whereas Kylie was in the final stages of her second pregnancy.

Nonetheless, the two sisters appeared in several episodes and even had their dramatic and viral moments. Remember Kendall cutting a cucumber?

Kardashian fanatics hope the two Jenner siblings will appear more often, as more drama unfolds in the family.

