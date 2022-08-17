Fans joke Kim Kardashian doesn't know how to use a straw as Beats promo video goes viral













Beats X Kim dropped yesterday and the collab has already been listed as “sold out” on the Apple Store. To promote her latest business endeavour, the mother of four posted a compilation of pool pics on her Instagram where she can be seen rocking the new earbuds and “drinking” something in a big wine glass through a straw.

Much to fan’s eagle eyes, they have clocked on to her drinking techniques and have commented on her lack of skills with a straw as she appears to not understand how to use one – and it’s pretty funny.

Reality Titbit has the details on her Beats X Kim launch as well as fans’ reactions to her straw sipping skills, check it out.

Kim appears to not know how to use a straw

The post made by the star consisted of two pictures of her in a pool supposedly sipping on a drink as well as a video of her doing the same. However, in the video she doesn’t appear to drink anything, just places her lips around the straw and moves away.

In these pictures and videos, she is rocking the new Beats X Kim earbuds as she chills out and takes a dip. The post then shows the three options of earbuds in their shades, Moon, Dune and Earth. The star captioned the post:

Mt Beats Fit Pro collection with @beatsbydre is out worldwide! Available in Moon, Dune and Earth. Shop now at apple.com?beatsxkim and @theofficialselfridges now.

Fans react to the Beats promo video

Straight away fans noticed that Kim didn’t drink anything through the straw as the liquid stayed at exactly the same level and they were quick to jump on her back in the comments. One person said, “Kim? The drink didn’t move” followed by an eye-rolling emoji.

Another person said, “Am I going crazy? She didn’t drink anything…” One person hilariously chimed in saying, “Kim, hunny, you have to suck up with a straw… is she that rich that she doesn’t know how to use a straw?”

Despite the straw comments from her followers, the majority of the comment section on her post was filled with love and support for the star and her latest collaboration.

Kim’s passionate about the Beats X Kim release

Despite facing some backlash and controversy about her latest business endeavour, that hasn’t stopped Kim from being passionate about the project. In a recent press release, reported by rollingstone.com, Kim said:

I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colourful to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.

As part of the launch, Beats released a campaign video with Kardashian explaining her inspiration for the earbuds and the development process. Kim said:

I think I would just want people to understand this is also a fashion accessory that’s reusable. Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted [the earbuds] to be able to blend in. And I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be neutral colours.

