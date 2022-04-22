Fans make a Kardash for Khloe's iconic Adidas tracksuit seen on Hulu













Khloe Kardashian can do both: get dressed to the nines or casually wear an Adidas tracksuit. Either way, she is often looked towards when it comes to making a fashion statement, and fans want the exact jacket she wore recently.

During episode 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, she sported a jacket from the clothing brand. Much like any outfit she wears in public or in front of cameras, Khloe usually has the power to set the tone – and fans follow.

She isn’t the only Kardashian sister to have this effect, from Kim’s ripped denim jeans to Kourt’s Matcha green aesthetic. But when Khloe wore the iconic tracksuit, viewers were itching to get their hands on the same look.

FIND OUT: How many seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are on Hulu?

Photo by starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans react to Khloe K’s tracksuit

When Khloe Kardashian wore an Adidas tracksuit, fans watching instantly felt envious and wanted to get their hands on it. They commented on how “gorgeous” the Hulu star looked in the sporty get-up, and didn’t hesitate to let her know.

A fan wrote: “@khloekardashian made me want the same Adidas jacket she wore on #TheKardashians.”

Another reacted: “@khloekardashian you look GORGEOUS in the tracksuit omg??? #TheKardashians.” And it’s not the first time Khloe’s fans have reacted to her love of Adidas, as she has even sold her pre-owned items.

She put a pair of her Adidas sneakers up for sale on the Kardashian Closet at $1,395.00. They quickly got snapped up as there is no fashion items made by the brand currently available in Khloe’s collection.

However, a fan assumed she had received the sneakers for free and thought the price was hefty. Regardless, Khloe continues to wear Adidas for both fashion and comfort when she’s having a casual day.

How to get The Kardashians star’s Adidas look

Khloe’s tracksuit seen on The Kardashians episode 2 is from the Danielle Cathari x Adidas collection. The exact jacket worn by the star is £52 and is called the Danielle Cathari Track Top.

She also owns the brand’s tracksuit bottoms, which appear like the Essentials French Terry 3-Stripes Joggers at £38. Another Adidas item in Khloe’s wardrobe is the Loungewear Cropped Full Zip Hoodie for £35.75.

In April 2017, the reality TV personality posed with peace fingers to promote her own clothing brand Good American. She wore a full Adidas tracksuit in the photo, with a sweater similar to the Adicolor Classics Crop Top for £38.25.

WOAH: Khloe Kardashian is on the dating scene after Tristan Thompson drama

Her other Adidas outfits

Khloe has worn several Adidas get-ups in the past. This includes her Cloudfoam sneakers which were spotted on her feet in February 2022, but she has been a fan of the clothing brand since as far back as 2015.

She also wore the White Mountaineering Black and White Track Jacket by Adidas during the ‘New Friends and the Bunker’ episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in April 2021.

Her Instagram page even features clothing made by the sports brand, such as a picture taken with daughter True. And let’s not forget that short black wig and tracksuit dressed as Kris Jenner on her momager’s 66th birthday!

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW WITH NEW EPISODES THURSDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK