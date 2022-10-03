









Jack Maynard has reassured his YouTube fans that he is now recovering at home after he was rushed to hospital with appendicitis. The former I’m a Celebrity and Celebrity SAS star had to have his appendix quickly removed.

The star took to Instagram after contracting appendicitis. Revealing on Sunday, October 2nd that he got it “out of the blue” and had to have the small organ removed soon after arriving at the hospital.

Jack explained that he stayed in the hospital for two days before his return home, where he is now recovering. He has thanked fans for their kind messages during the surgery and is now enjoying being pampered.

Jack Maynard rushed to hospital

Jack was taken to the hospital after being left in agony from contracting appendicitis. He had to undergo immediate surgery soon after his arrival, which he reassured fans went “all fine with no issues”.

He revealed that he has been asked by several YouTube fans why he was in hospital, leaving many worried about how he is doing. But fear not, as Jack is now recovering back at his home.

The 27-year-old went to the hospital over the first weekend of October, where he stayed for a few days after doctors operated on him to remove his appendix.

YouTuber back at home

Jack revealed on his Instagram story that he is now recovering and “being pampered” after having his appendix removed. He had remained in hospital for two days before doctors allowed him to go home.

The YouTuber shared a photo with a face mask on, saying: “Finally back home resting up.” He was seen throwing up peace fingers in the image while laying in bed, which he shared in his story late on Sunday evening.

Those who have their appendixes removed usually resume back to their usual daily activities within two to four weeks, with most leaving hospital within a few days of their operation, like Jack.

Jack appeared on I’m A Celebrity SAS

Jack is known for his appearances on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. He left the 2017 season of I’m A Celeb, won by Georgia Toffolo, after three episodes.

He has also featured in the second series of the celebrity version of the Channel 4 program Celebrity SAS. As reported by The Sun, Jack spoke of his time on the show and said:

I was so happy, because I felt so good in myself mentally. I really felt like I kind of gained that confidence back because I had that feeling of if I can go completely out of my comfort zone, in a way like my worst nightmare, and do that as well as I feel I did, I can put my mind and do anything.

Following his appendix removal, Jack has shown he is still a man of great strength!

