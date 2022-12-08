When we’re not keeping up with Kim Kardashian on our television screens, we’re keeping up with them on Instagram. We can always rely on the whole family to give us good content and fans are going crazy after Kim posted a picture of her two youngest, Chicago and Psalm West for her followers to swoon at.

Kim’s kids are no strangers to the spotlight or social media for that matter. Oldest daughter, North has a joint TikTok account with her mom. Most recently, the pair have been gracing us with their extravagant Christmas decorations.

But today it’s Kim’s two youngest kids taking the spotlight on social media. The four and three-year-olds may be too young to have their own TikTok account just yet, but you’re never too young for an Insta post!

Kim posts adorable photos of Chicago and Psalm

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Although the children don’t feature as heavily on the show as some would like, Kim doesn’t hide them away from social media. Just last week she posted a picture of her two oldest children, Saint and North snuggled up in bed. Maybe this time she thought it was time to give the youngest two the chance to shine.

The 42-year-old simply captioned the black and white pictures with a black heart emoji, which is all it needed, as the picture spoke a thousand words (and gained thousands of comments within a few seconds of upload!).

It’s not clear exactly where the photos have been taken. However, they could be mistaken as coming out of a kid’s clothing catalog, with the duo’s flawless poses and cute styles. They definitely take after their mom and aunties!

However, from the second photo uploaded by Kim, it seems like the children could be on a trampoline of some sort, or an inflatable ride. The pair can also be seen wearing grip socks, something given to children attending such places.

The West kids seem to be having a lot of fun lately, as this post comes after Kim celebrated Saint’s 7th Birthday at a football game last week.

Fans say Chicago is the ‘spitting image’ of Kim Kardashian

Just like their mom and aunties, the tots seemed to have almost broken the internet. Thousands of comments came in from fans moments after the 42-year-old posted the snap.

Kim’s followers rushed to her post to comment on how adorable the two were. One common theme was fans explaining on how much the mom-of-four and Chicago looked alike.

One fan commented: “Chicago is your twin 😍”

Another said: “Awhhhh they’re your twin literally Kimberly.”

Fashion designer Kadije Barry also commented on the SKIMS owners’ post saying: “Them babies❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another follower was loving the friendship between the pair: “Chi and Psalm are best friends 😍”.

Maybe we’ll see a spin-off with the two siblings sometime soon!

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY+ AND HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know