The oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian turns 44 today, and proud mom Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to celebrate her birthday by posting an adorable throwback video, where fans say she looks like her niece North West’s ‘twin.’

Although it seems like The Kardashians have been in our lives forever, they first appeared on our screens in October 2007, when Kourtney Kardashian was just 28 years old. In their 16 years on screen, we’ve seen her have three children with ex-Scott Disick, and most recently marry husband Travis Barker.

We take at Kris Jenner‘s adorable throwback montage.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kris Jenner celebrates by posting throwbacks to her Instagram

We all know Kris is one of the proudest moms around, so of course, she was going to show her millions of followers how much she loves her eldest Kourtney Kardashian on her special day, with an adorable throwback vid.

Taking to her story, before the video, Kris posted an array of throwback photos going all the way back to the younger days when she and Kim were just tiny tots.

In the first adorable post, the momager shared a snap of her and her eldest matching in chic pink sunglasses and dungarees, along with the caption:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful firstborn child @kourtneykardash!! It truly feels like yesterday that you were born! I can’t believe how fast time has gone by!”

She then took to her main grid to post a video montage of adorable baby Kourtney clips alongside the song My Girl by The Temptations.

KJ concluded the post by writing: ” I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo”

Fans say baby Kourtney Kardashian looks like North’s twin in throwback vid

We’re used to people saying Kim Kardashian is her daughter Chicago West’s ‘twin’, and now it seems fans are saying baby Kourtney is the twin of niece, North West.

Taking to the comments of the momager’s post one fan wrote: “She looks like North’s twin.”

“I see North,” wrote another.

One fan penned: “I always say North looks like Kourt,” while another simply said: “strong family genes.”

As for Kourtney, she responded to the post by saying: “I love you Mommy,” with a couple of heart emojis.

The star just dropped her wedding special on Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to a spin-off show, having starred in the iconic throwbacks Kourtney and Kim Take New York, as well as Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons.

Now, she’s landed one with her new husband Travis Barker, Til Death Do Us Part. Fans got an insight into the wedding of the happy couple, just like we did with sisters Khloe and Kim back in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians days.

The newlyweds got married by an Elvis impersonator in Vegas, a month before officially tying the knot in Italy in an extravagant ceremony.