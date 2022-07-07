Fans say North 'definitely' Kanye's kid, confronting paps and being 'best dressed'













Fans of the Kardashians can’t believe how similar North is to her dad, Kanye. As she gets older, the dad and daughter duo are becoming more and more alike, from her unique fashion sense and style to her confrontations with the paparazzi.

Her latest paparazzi shun was at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris Fashion Week and fans are shouting her praises for the nine-year-old standing up got herself. Reality Titbit is taking a look at North and her scarily similar personality traits to her dad.

North stands up for herself against the paparazzi like Ye

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting the paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.

On the night before her mom’s runway debut, North was filmed outside of a restaurant as she shunned the paparazzi for overcrowding them.

In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine-year-old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin, Cici Bussey, and Kardashian, who walked at the back of the group.

As cameras flashed, West asked the paparazzi: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” – Like father like daughter!

North and Kanye’s similar style

As she grows up, fans can’t get over how cool North’s style is – as well as how similar it is to her dad’s.

The nine-year-old has been clocked at Paris fashion Week for rocking some iconic looks that resemble her father’s style immensely.

For her first appearance during Paris Fashion Week, North even paid homage to her dad. The nine-year-old wore an oversized cobalt blue varsity jacket pulled from the archives of Pastelle, Ye’s now-defunct streetwear line from the 2000s.

Later in the day, North swapped her rare Pastelle outerwear for a slouchy, bedazzled black denim jacket. She completed the ensemble with an embellished Balenciaga tee and black shades.

They even looked like each other when Ye was young

Fans of KUWTK have flooded Reddit with reasons why they believe North is Kanye’s twin, and they are bringing the receipts. Some users provided photos of the two side-by-side, with pictures of Kanye from when he was around North’s age. These photos prove just how similar the two look.

Features such as their noses, bone structure, eyebrows, and teeth show how many of Kanye’s physical characteristics were passed down to his daughter, North. “It’s the teeth for me,” one Reddit user said.

While the father-daughter duo looks similar, fans of KUWTK have noticed that North also shares some of Kanye’s interests. For example, North has been spotted numerous times belting out lyrics at Kanye’s infamous Sunday Service performances.