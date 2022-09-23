Fans say Tristan Thompson's behaviour around Khloe is because of his star sign











Since the news came out about Tristan Thompson cheating yet again on his baby momma, Khloe Kardashian, and the recent revelation on The Kardashians that he knew his other “partner” was pregnant before asking Khloe to have another baby, fans think they have figured out why he is the way he is.

With astrology becoming an ever more popular belief, fans think Tristan’s star sign may be the reason behind him being so unlucky in love, and as the saying goes, astrology never lies. Check it out.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Teaser | Disney+ BridTV 11336 Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Teaser | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Nhs_l2N3vSA/hqdefault.jpg 1103935 1103935 center 22403

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Tristan’s star sign says it all

According to the New York Post, Tristan Thompson was born on March 13, 1990. This makes him an ethereal Pisces sun with a social Aquarius moon.

This is considered an unusual pairing as Pisces and Aquarius have very different energies. Tristan’s Pisces sun is charming, romantic, and sensual, however, his inner Aquarius moon is more detached and they will often intellectualize their feelings to make them logically explain their desires.

Aquarius signs are known for strategically using their communication abilities to defend themselves and get what they want while trying to convince others that they’re always right.

The New York Post also shows that his natal chart has a predominance of planets in fire and air signs, too. This means that he is impulsive, fiery, and craves spontaneity. This may be a factor as to why his relationships always seem to end badly.

Tristan and Khloe’s signs aren’t compatible

Khloe has an opposing star sign and traits to her ex-partner. Being born on June 27, 1984, this makes her a caring Cancer sun with a chatty Gemini moon.

They do have some basic compatibility with their sun signs blending well, bringing them a soft and supportive rapport. Their moon signs are also intellectual and connect well, too, as they are both air signs and value discussion.

However, by looking at the rest of their planets, we can see that they have very little long-term energy holding them together and very little shared synergy. They will often clash and both struggle for power and dominance in the relationship.

According to the NY Post, their relationship compatibility is a low 3.5 out of 10.

View Instagram Post

Fans think his star sign is to blame

As soon as fans of Khloe Kardashian discovered that Tristan was a Pisces it was almost as if they have found the reasons as to why he did what he did. One person on Twitter said, “Tristan Thompson being a Pisces makes a lot of sense.” Another person gave credit to astrology and said:

Some ppl swear astrology is childish but why wouldn’t God be sophisticated enough to give each person character traits based on the star and planet alignment at when they were born. Because babeh, Tristan Thompson is such a Pisces man.

Another penned: “Bruv, what’s with these Pisces men and being horrible cheating assholes. Tristan Thompson, Adam Levine, my ex…smfh”

Another person added:

Pisces men rep is so bad in astro like I wanna defend them from the cheating allegations but then like Tristan Thompson and Justin Bieber (both cheated) make it bad. Obviously, you can’t actually judge someone from their sun sign but it’s a bit of a joke that’s ongoing.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK