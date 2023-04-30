Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to post a throwback of her SNL skit, which has fans thinking she misses her ex, Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson has once again deactivated his Instagram after returning last month following a long hiatus, so it’s unlikely the video is going to pop up on his feed, but we’re sure he may have it sent to him one way or another.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s skit and what fans are saying on the matter.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian posts SNL throwback

Taking to her 353 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian posted a throwback to her hilarious SNL SKIMS sketch.

In the caption she wrote: “Our new @skims shapewear dropped yesterday and reminded me of this SNL skit.”

The sketch featured Kenan Thompson, as the star joked she was making SKIMS shapewear for “thick dogs.”

“ICONIC!!!! And Funny AF!!!” wrote Good American co-founder Emma Grede.

“She is trying to hold her laugh. I see it in her eyes,” said one fan.

Fans think Kim Kardashian misses ex Pete Davidson

Of course, some fans tried to put two and two together and claimed Kim Kardashian missed her ex, Pete Davidson ahead of his Saturday Night Live comeback.

Skete will return to the show to host on May 6, which will be his first time taking the reigns hosting, one year after his exit from the NBC show in May 2022.

“You miss Pete, don’t you? DON’T YOU??” questioned one fan.

“Yessss! I think she’s trying to get him to call her,” joked another.

“Is it bc Pete’s hosting next week?” one questioned.

One fan stated: “I want them to get back together.”

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

Pete is ‘mentioned’ in the new Kardashians trailer

The Kardashians dropped a new trailer a month before season 3 drops and all we can say is it looks juicy.

The trailer starts off with the SKIMS owner asking: “Where did we leave off?” To which the producers replied: “You were in a relationship.”

Kim Kardashian and SNL star Pete Davidson went their separate ways in August 2022, after nine months of dating.

The camera then cuts to her saying: “Things change really quickly,” before cutting to a clip of Kim crying in the presence of her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The trailer for the new season also teases a big argument between Kim and eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. We can’t wait to see how it all plays out.