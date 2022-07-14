Fans think there's a tuneful reason Real Housewives stars jetted to Ireland













A host of Real Housewives alumni jetted off to Dublin this week and, although it hasn’t been confirmed why officially, fans think they’ve figured out why the ladies may have been there.

If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you may have noticed former cast members Teddi Mellencamp and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey have been in Ireland.

Keep reading to find out fans’ theories as to why the ladies crossed the Atlantic.

The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu BridTV 10851 The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v9GQupPnzOM/hqdefault.jpg 1051381 1051381 center 22403

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teddi and Cynthia are in Ireland

Sharing a photo of herself and a friend outside Trinity College on her Instagram, Teddi wrote:

Sometimes you get a job offer 24 hours in advance and you just say YES! Like most things that will be hard to figure out, we like to say no. But guess what, we can do hard things and most of the time they aren’t hard at all once we commit!

In the comments section there was also a message from Cynthia Bailey, who also appeared to be in Dublin for a short trip this week. She commented:

Live, laugh & love!! So much fun hanging out with you guys!!!! 🍀🍀🍀

View Instagram Post

Fans believe they know why they’re there

Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating why the ladies were in Dublin and the most popular theory is the pair were both there to take part in a game show called Name That Tune, which is reportedly being filmed in Dublin this week.

One fan wrote: “Name That Tune is filming there this week! How’d you do?!” Another commented: “Name that Tune?”

The first season of Name That Tune, which is a revival of a musical game show, was filmed in Sydney, Australia, in late 2020. However, the second season of the show was filmed in Ireland earlier this year in collaboration with BiggerStage, the Dublin-headquartered television production company launched by Pat Kiely.

View Instagram Post

What is Name That Tune?

Name That Tune was originally created and produced by professional orchestra conductor Harry Salter and his wife Roberta Semple Salter.

The musical game show sees players compete in a race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band.

The Fox series, which is being filmed at the RDS, is hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, accompanied by Randy Jackson of American Idol fame as band leader.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK