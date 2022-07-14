Fans wonder if Khloe K's surrogate salary will be paid more than $45K like Kim's













Khloe Kardashian has been incredibly candid in the past about her struggles with conceiving another baby and sibling for her daughter, True, however, it has recently been announced by the reality TV star’s representative that she and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, will be expecting their second child in November.

This time, it’s via a surrogate. Due to her struggles, the pair have opted for a third party to carry their baby and fans of the star are already over the moon with excitement. Khloe isn’t the first Kardashian sibling to opt for surrogacy as Kim has done it in the past with many of her children.

What fans do want to know is how much Khloe will be paying her surrogate compared to Kim’s salary for hers which was just $45,000 – which many fans of the star thought wasn’t enough.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How much will Khloe be paying her surrogate?

According to news.sky.com, the news was only announced recently via Khloe’s rep therefore we don’t know many details and it is yet to be revealed as to how much she will be paying her surrogate. So far, her representative has said:

We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

The 39-year-old has also asked for “kindness and privacy” following the announcement to allow her to focus on her growing family.

This hasn’t stopped fans from making comments, however, as they are already sharing their opinions on Twitter. One person said:

I wonder if Khloe will be as stingy as her sister with her surrogacy. $45,000 to the Kardashian’s is literally pocket money. Twitter

Kim paid her surrogate $45,000

When it was announced that Kim was having her third baby via surrogate, it was revealed that they would reportedly receive $45,000 for their services, which struck some as a bit low.

According to TMZ, Kardashian’s surrogate received $45,000 in monthly instalments of $4,500 during her pregnancy. This is a standard fee for an experienced surrogate, according to a medical professional who regularly draws up surrogacy agreements.

The professional went on to tell TMZ that “just because it’s a celebrities child, doesn’t mean they get paid more.”

It is likely then, that Khloe’s surrogate will receive a similar salary for the pregnancy to the one her sister provided.

Their second baby was conceived before the second Tristan scandal

Thompson and Kardashian officially split earlier this year after it was revealed that the Chicago Bulls star had fathered a child with another woman while they were together.

When the rumours came out, he initially denied that he was the baby boy’s dad but later publicly apologised to Khloe after a paternity test proved him wrong.

According to news.sky.com, it is understood that their second child was conceived before the revelations became public.

