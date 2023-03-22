Khloe Kardashian is always sharing True and Dream’s adorable antics online, prompting this fan question: why does she always have Dream at her home, and who has custody of her?

The Kardashian kids are arguably the most famous children thanks to their social media presence, despite not owning individual accounts. It’s no secret that all the cousins are BFFs, but we’re pretty sure True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are the ultimate dynamic duo.

Dream is always hanging out at Khloe’s sprawling $17 million mansion, causing speculation if she has custody of Rob’s daughter.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

‘Why does Khloe always have Dream?’ asks fans

Khloe is practically a mother of three as she is always seen posting Dream and True’s shenanigans. If she’s not caring for her newborn son, the youngest Kardashian sister is dressing her daughter and niece in matching outfits. Their bond is so strong, it’s reminiscent of Khloe and Rob’s sibling vibes when they lived together during the latter’s marriage to Lamar Odom.

Dream’s closeness to her aunt is evident in her latest Instagram Story, which showed a PR package addressed to the six-year-old, but was unboxed by Khloe, presumably because it was sent to her house.

That being said, it’s possible that the package was sent to Rob’s house, but Khloe unboxed it for the brand shoutout since she is more active than Rob online.

“Khloe shares so many photos of Dream I feel like she practically lives with her,” a Twitter fan wrote. “I know Rob used to live with Khloe for a while though and now he’s in Kris’s old house. He’s probably dropping Dream off for play dates all the time.”

Another defended that Dream is simply close to True and alleged that Khloe does not have her permanently. “I loved spending time with my aunts, uncles and cousins growing up,” they said. “It’s not that deep.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have reached out to Khloe’s representatives for comment.

Who has custody of Dream Kardashian?

According to their 2020 arrangement, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna both have physical custody of Dream on an alternate week schedule, splitting time equally over vacations and holidays. The former couple both agreed to be drug and alcohol-free while caring for their child.

In 2022, Blac Chyna – real name Angela White – called out her baby daddies, Tyga and Rob, for alleging not paying child support.

The mom of two claimed she sold three of her cars to pay for her children’s expenses, but Tyga responded: “I pay 40k a year for my son’s school and he lives w me Mon – sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob similarly replied to Tyga’s comment: “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday – Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Things never got heated as Chyna simply shut down Tyga’s remarks with “lol”.