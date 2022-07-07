











Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham has never been afraid of going under the knife and changing up her look but some fans fear she may have gone too far after she posted a throwback photo.

Some fans said they were shocked at the before-and-after photo and weren’t afraid to say so. Let’s take a look at what the commotion is all about.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Farrah’s before and after surgery photos

Farrah took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo from her Teen Mom OG years. In the snap, the young mom held her daughter, Sophia, now 13, while standing at a podium.

Sophia is wearing an adorable pink outfit with wavy brunette locks and can be seen placing her hand on the mic while her mother speaks.

Farrah captioned the pic: “The best hype girl God could only give me @sophialabraham.”

The picture can no longer be sourced, but we have a another alleged throwback pic below:

Farrah’s reported surgeries

The photo was a blast from the past as fans were reminded of the 31-year-old’s appearance prior to her makeover.

As reported by The Sun, the mom underwent a breast augmentation in 2010 before receiving a rhinoplasty and chin implant in 2012. Farrah then got a second breast augmentation in 2013 to increase her cup size from C to D.

That year she also started receiving lip fillers and other facial fillers, the newspaper reported, and went on to get her third breast augmentation to correct a reported surgery error.

Farrah regularly changes up her look with different hairstyles so some fans are claiming they don’t even recognise her.

Mixed responses to Farrah’s transformation

As usual, fans shot straight to Twitter to discuss Farrah’s before and after pictures, with mixed responses. Some fans thought she had gone too far, with one person tweeting:

This isn’t normal. It doesn’t even look like the same person. She has gone way too far. Twitter

Another said:

She was so beautiful before all that surgery! Twitter

Thankfully, not all comments were negative and many tweeters supported Farrah with comments such as:

Leave the poor woman alone. If she’s happy, she’s happy. And I think she still looks great! Twitter

