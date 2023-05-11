Khloe Kardashian is sizzling in swimwear in May 2023. The Kardashians ‘favorite’ took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with her hair in beachy waves.

Mom of two Khloe is not only a reality TV star but a businesswoman, too. The Good American co-founder is often promoting her clothing brand on social media as well as her family’s companies including Get Safely and Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics.

Khloe’s fans flooded the comments section of her post with compliments. Many wrote that she’s looking “gorgeous’ while others admitted that they’re “obsessed” with the reality star.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian dons swimwear

Taking to Instagram on May 10, 2023, Khloe Kardashian shared a sultry snap with her 306 million followers.

The Kardashians star casually poses in the photo with her hair in beachy waves and natural-looking makeup.

Khloe dons a monochrome bandeau bikini top as she posed outdoors.

Khloe says ‘something is brewing’

Kardashians cast member Khloe teased that there’s “something brewing” in her latest Instagram post.

The 38-year-old got her fans thinking with her caption with some jumping to the conclusion that there’s some new Good American swimwear on its way.

One commenter asked: “New Good American swim?!”

Many more people were more concerned with Khloe’s “on point” selfie and posted heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Kourtney Kardashian shares her ‘fave bikinis’

While Khloe teases that there’s ‘something brewing’ as she dons a bikini, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian is also talking swimwear on her Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram Stories on May 10, Kourtney shared a photo of blue and pink bikini sets and wrote that Good American swimwear is her “fave.”

With Summer on the horizon, it’s no wonder that the Kardashians are sharing their favorite bikinis on the ‘gram.

The Kar-Jenners are no strangers to promoting one another’s brands. Khloe tagged herself wearing Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS on May 9.