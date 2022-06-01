Teyana Taylor is 'broken' after news of brother Fleeroy PC Mason's death













Teyana Taylor is a woman of many talents, she is a singer, dancer, designer, choreographer and model. At 31 years old, Teyana is a mother to two girls and she’s the wife of Iman Shumpert. As well as dancing in videos such as Fade by Kanye West, Teyana has been seen on reality TV shows such as My Super Sweet 16 and she and Iman had their own TV series We Got Love Teyana & Iman.

She was born in Harlem, New York and has not only had success in the music industry but has also collaborated with fashion brands such as PrettyLittleThing. Teyana also appeared on FOX’s The Masked Singer in 2022 and won the show as the Firefly. Despite her many successes, the Gonna Love Me singer had some tragic news in 2022 when she heard that her brother, Fleeroy PC Mason passed away.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Who was Fleeroy PC Mason?

Fleeroy PC Mason was Teyana Taylor‘s half-brother. They both shared the same father.

On Instagram, Fleeroy had over 1.8K followers and wrote in his bio that he was involved in marketing, graphic and website design, brand development., product placement, photography and art direction, adding “visionary“.

Fleeroy hadn’t posted on his Instagram page since July 2021.

Teyana pays tribute to her brother

After hearing the news of her brother’s passing, Teyana Taylor took to Instagram to pay tribute to Fleeroy.

She wrote: “I’ve been trying to process all of this. I can’t, I am broken. A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay.“

The singer posted 10 photos of her late brother including throwback snaps of them both together.

Fleeroy PC Mason took to Facebook before his death

Fleeroy PC Mason’s cause of death hasn’t been published at the time of writing.

However, as per his Facebook page, he had been in hospital in the months leading up to his death.

On February 25th, he shared a Facebook status reading: “F*** cancer.“

Although Fleeroy posted this on social media, there has not been any indication from family, friends or himself before that he was suffering with cancer, or that this post was in reference to himself. It’s also hasn’t been reported that this was his cause of death.

Despite being in hospital, Fleeroy wrote on Facebook on May 3rd: “Only awake for now to see Teyana MJ Taylor fit for the Met Gala 2022 then check out the reviews and go back to sleep…“.

