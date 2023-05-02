Jeff Lewis has stated that his ex-boyfriends Gage Edward and Scott Anderson are ‘dating each other’ and ‘trauma bonding’ over him.

The 53-year-old Bravo Flipping Out star has apparently confirmed that his ex-partners are in a relationship in the latest episode of his radio show.

Jeff’s comments come after he discussed the reported new couple in an earlier episode and stated that they had been vacationing together in Hawaii.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Jeff Lewis calls ex-boyfriends romance ‘trauma bonding’

During his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live on Monday (May 1, 2023), Jeff made a surprising comment about the apparent relationship between his ex-boyfriends, Gage and Scott.

Sara Foster asked: “We just passed over saying your ex-boyfriend is dating your ex-boyfriend. That is f*****g nuts. How do we just say that and move on?”

Other co-hosts said that they talk about Gage and Scott all the time when Sara asked: “They are just commiserating about you?” to which Jeff responded: “Trauma bonding.”

“But trauma bonding, that’s not going to last long,” Jeff stated. “I mean how many s****y things can you say about me?”

“We got a long relationship ahead,” someone responded as the whole group burst out laughing. “They got at least 15 years. They’ll be together forever.”

Jeff’s ex-boyfriend: Relationship with Scott Anderson

Jeff and Scott first started dating in 2019 and briefly split in June of that year when Jeff was in the middle of a custody battle with Gage over their daughter Monroe.

Jeff and Scott rekindled their romance in December 2019 and Jeff even told presenter Andy Cohen that he “would consider putting a ring on it”. After an on-and-off relationship for several years, Jeff and Scott broke up for good in January 2021.

The television presenter opened up about their split during a previous episode and explained: “I have to say, I’m so exhausted from dealing with my own stuff, that I was like, ‘Okay. I understand.’

“I just kind of let him walk out the door because I can’t … I don’t have the energy. I don’t have the energy to fight for it. This is the fourth time this has happened. I can almost plan it to the calendar.”

Jeff and Gage Edward’s relationship

Jeff and Gage were in a long-term relationship. They were together for 10 years and confirmed their breakup in January 2019. Their daughter Monroe is six years old now.

“I didn’t bring it up at the time because I didn’t really know what it was. I didn’t know what it was, and I wanted us to kind of quietly figure it out,” Jeff explained of their split.

“The good news is we were able to heal. We don’t speak the same language,” he added. “I felt like he wanted to fight, and I don’t want to fight.”