Khloe Kardashian as a child was shown in rare footage on Channel 4 documentary Billion Dollar Dynasty. Baby pictures of the reality TV personality had fans cooing as her baptism aired on the two-part series.

She wore adorable matching outfits with her two sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as she was christened in the family home. A home video which was previously shared on Kim’s YouTube resurfaced on the two-part series.

Khloe tends to keep her focus on new photos on the red carpet, or when talking about her own children, daughter True and her newborn son, both of which she shares with NBA player and ex Tristan Thompson. Let’s see her as a baby.

Khloe Kardashian as a child

Khloe as a child was wrapped in mom Kris Jenner’s arms as she smiled broadly and appeared as an incredibly proud mother in a clip on the two-part documentary. She wore a top with a bold white collar that fanned outwards.

She also had a flower on the top of her head in the video, where she looks almost unrecognisable. The clip was shown during a segment about Kris’ relationship with Khloe’s dad Robert Kardashian, as told by photojournalist Larry Schiller.

Robert can be heard saying: “Gee, you’d think the Queen has just had a new baby […]. Larry said:

In this rare home movie shared on Kim’s Instagram social media, it’s clear how keen the couple were to have their family on film. It wasn’t long before they had their first baby. Kris was almost a perfect mother, it was unbelievable.

Khloe doesn’t tend to share many of pictures of her as a child but Billion Dollar Dynasty features rarely seen archive and candid insight from close friends and former colleagues. The video was shared on Kim’s YouTube channel.

The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty

Billion Dollar Dynasty followed the lives of The Kardashians in a two-part documentary. Scenes showed Kim talking about her X-rated tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J went online, to how Kylie created her make-up brand.

It reveals how Kim ended up on the Forbes list and the cover of Vogue, and the ways in which Kylie Jenner became so influential she could wipe $1.3 billion off a Snapchat’s stock price with a single tweet.

The first episode looked back to 2007, when Kim Kardashian wasn’t famous, living in Los Angeles and working as an assistant to Paris Hilton, as well as examining how her sex tape led to KUWTK getting commissioned.

Khloe now has two babies of her own

Khloe is now a mother-of-two to daughter, True, four, and her newborn son, the latter of which was born via surrogate. She shares both children with her ex Tristan Thompson who she had an on-off relationship with for years.

She still hasn’t disclosed her son’s name, who she welcomed to the world in August 2022. Hulu’s The Kardashians caught Khloe and her family getting to know her newborn, but didn’t show his face to cameras.

