Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.

Now 21, Nik has continued to release music as she pursues her dream.

She summarized her chaotic life in the rhythm of Nicki Minaj by altering the lyrics to her own version – and it’s a funny one.

A recap of her chaotic journey

On September 3, the Southern California native posted a TikTok to share a never-told-before story with her 377k followers. Getting “dropped by Simon Cowell” to releasing her first song two years later, she said some of her music was inspired by her father’s battle with cancer.

In the nearly two-minute song, the singer began discussing how the British music mogul signed her at the age of 13. She then shared personal history, from her parents’ divorce to her mother coming out and falling in love with a woman.

“It was all going fine til I got dropped by Simon Cowell, but I wasn’t gonna let that stop me from being famous,” she said.

Rapping through the hilarious lines, Annika shared her experiences of dropping out of high school, writing a letter to her father, and him ending up living with the family for two years due to the pandemic.

Annika then revealed she had been doing mental health walks and on one of the walks she ended up getting hit by a truck. Luckily, she made a full recovery.

Lastly, she rapped about her father’s cancer diagnosis, overcoming it, and writing songs about the trauma.

Attached to the video, she joked in the caption: “I think we can all agree it’s a good thing I don’t rap in my music.”

Fans praised the singer for her rhyming

Her video went viral, accumulating more than 2 million likes and 10.4 million views. Annika received support from her fans and new viewers who laughed but were moved by her story.

One commented: “You can literally FEEL the trauma this angel went through.”

A second one penned: “You won the trend”

A user said: “You’re so strong. Keep up the good work of making great music”

A fan joked: “The most traumatic event being signed by Simon Cowell.”

Annika’s advice for young artists

In 2020, Annika spoke about her journey as a young singer and earning a loyal fan base.

Singing about heartbreaks, happiness, transitioning into adulthood, and finding herself, the star spoke about what inspired her the most.

Sharing her advice for aspiring artists who are beginning their careers as a teen, she told Atwood Magazine: “Coming from somebody who still has an endless amount of things to learn, one thing I can confidently say I have learned is to trust your instinct. SERIOUSLY.”

Nik continued: “Any time I haven’t, I’ve been disappointed. Trust that s**t, only you can feel when something is off. Or when something is perfectly on. Trust it.”

