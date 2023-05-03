Francesca Farago is engaged to her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan who popped the question in a magical candlelight orchestra setup.

Francesca rose to stardom in the first season of the Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle and has since gained popularity as a huge media personality and social media star.

The reality star unveiled snaps from her magical engagement to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan and fans can’t handle the stunning images from the proposal.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Elysium Media

Francesca Farago engaged to boyfriend Jesse Sullivan

Congratulations are in order to Francesca and Jesse after the exciting news that they are engaged!

The Perfect Match star confirmed her engagement to the TikTok personality with a carousel of images on Instagram from the dreamy proposal.

“We’re engaged,” she captioned the post, alongside a close-up of her massive engagement ring. “A glimpse into the most magical night ever. Obsessed with our family.. what is life!!”

Francesca’s stunning diamond ring is made by New-York based jewelry brand Ring Concierge.

For the engagement photoshoot, Francesca sported a long satin dress, while Jesse was dressed in a formal suit. Francesca’s dog Romeo donned a special outfit for the occasion too – an adorable customized tuxedo.

In other snaps, Jesse’s teenage daughter Arlo is pictured next to the happy couple in a candlelight orchestra setup and another image showed a matching ring of her father’s.

Fans and celebs congratulate the pair

Francesca’s Instagram post is filled with messages of love and several reality stars took the opportunity to congratulate the couple.

Perfect Match star Ines Tazi wrote: “I am beyond happy for you! Congratulations again & again!! You deserve a lifetime of happiness.”

Online influencer Julia Raleigh said: “This is like something out of a movie. Beautiful engagement and beautiful couple.”

“I love that you got Arlo a matching ring,” another fan wrote in the comment section, referring to Jesse and Arlo’s beautiful matching rings.

Who is Jesse Sullivan?

Jesse is a 33-year-old social media influencer and has gained 2.8 million followers on TikTok and 376,000 followers on Instagram.

He has used both platforms to document his transitioning journey and has actively used his profiles to advocate for issues close to his heart.

Francesca’s partner is also an actor with credits listed in Enigma of Being Awake (2016) and American Satan (2017). Jesse shares 14-year-old daughter Arlo with his former partner Teela.