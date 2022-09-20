From reality star to a DJ, Paris Hilton's net worth has grown enormously over the years











Paris Hilton’s net worth has grown over the years and she is now using it to give rewards to anyone who gives out information about her dog Diamond.

The reality star has been working hard over the years and her net worth is a glimpse of all the things she has achieved. Amid this, she has also been spending a lot of fo time with her loved ones and that also includes her dear pets.

Recently, the star opened up about losing her pet Diamond who has been a part of her family for a long time.

THE 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – “The 2020 American Music Awards”, hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton’s net worth revealed

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Paris has an estimated net worth of $300 million. She is an heiress, socialite, model, actress, and entrepreneur.

She is also the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton Hotel chain. However, from a young age, Paris managed to make a name fo herself as she started to be recognized as a well-known DJ along with a social influencer.

Her friendship with Kim Kardashian, who once worked as her assistant, is also greatly discussed over the years. Apart from taking over social media by storm, Paris has also had a variety of reality shows that have added value to her net worth.

Paris loves her dogs

Paris has always been a dog mamma and has four dogs. However, she recently opened up about the pain of losing one of them and has offered a generous prize for anyone who gets any lead on her dog.

In fact, Paris has often given people a glimpse of the luxurious life her dogs live and it sure has many people stuned. In a tweet, Paris once noted: “My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier.”

At the same time, she also created an NFT collection in honor of her dog who had recently passed away. Over the years, she has had quite a few pets and all of them have been treated like her own children. At times, she is also spotted taking them on trips with herself.

What we know about her lost dog

On September 20, Paris revealed she had lost her dog and had urged people to give any information they may have. Her Chihuahua, Diamond Baby, has been missing since last Wednesday and as of now, there have been no leads on what might have happened.

Diamond was last seen in Paris house when she had been in the middle of moving. The social media star pointed out that one of the movers had left the door open by mistake and it led to her dog going out of the house.

In an Instagram post, Paris noted: “door but we still haven’t found her. We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic, and looking into dog finding drones now.” She admitted she had been feeling depressed and asked for help from her followers while promising them a generous reward.